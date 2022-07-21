Richard Osman praises ‘lovely’ Alexander Armstrong in final Pointless episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richard Osman praises ‘lovely’ Alexander Armstrong in final Pointless episode

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 4:14 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:36 pm
Richard Osman has praised his Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong (Ian West/PA)
Richard Osman has told Pointless co-presenter Alexander Armstrong how “lucky” he feels to have worked with him, as Osman’s final daytime episode of the BBC gameshow aired.

The TV presenter and author, 51, announced his exit in April, having co-hosted the programme alongside Armstrong, 52, since it debuted in 2009.

During an episode which aired on Wednesday afternoon, Osman took a moment to praise his “lovely” co-presenter, telling Armstrong: “I was just in an interview, and they always ask about Pointless at the end of it, they always say ‘and how’s Pointless and what’s Xander like?’ and I always say how lovely you are.

“And it occurred to me that I don’t tell you in person often enough.

“So I just want to say how lucky I am to work with you.

“I always think after the end of interviews, I must tell Xander in person, which I never do. So now I’ll tell you on telly.”

A visibly touched Armstrong said: “That’s the nicest thing in the world.

“And I’ll get an opportunity, I hope, to tell you the same thing.”

Jokingly, Osman replied: “Well, if it were true. It only works if it’s genuine.”

Osman took to Twitter on Thursday to reiterate his tribute to Armstrong, and alongside a clip of the touching moment on the show he wrote: “I will still be on screen for a while in repeats, but yesterday was my final ever episode of daytime #Pointless after 12 years.

“Only Xander and I knew that at time of recording, so I wanted to give him a heartfelt message.

“New episodes with new hosts will be with in September!”

In a tweet posted in April, Osman said he was leaving the show to “concentrate on writing”, and he expressed his excitement at getting to watch the show “as a viewer”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Osman has presented the gameshow with Armstrong for almost 13 years (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

His debut novel, The Thursday Murder Club, was published in 2020 and became a bestseller, with global film rights bought by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment.

A sequel, The Man Who Died Twice, was published last year, and his third novel, The Bullet That Missed, is expected in September.

After Osman’s departure, a host of guest presenters will join Armstrong on the show, with names confirmed so far including Sally Lindsay, Alex Brooker, Lauren Laverne, Stephen Mangan, Konnie Huq and Ed Gamble.

In May, the BBC confirmed Osman will continue to host future series of Pointless Celebrities, as well as his BBC Two show Richard Osman’s House Of Games.

Pointless sees members of the public competing for a cash prize by finding correct but obscure answers to four rounds of general knowledge questions.

Osman was not originally intended to be Armstrong’s co-presenter but after filling the role as part of a demonstration laid on for the BBC, executives asked him to continue for the first series.

The programme moved from BBC Two to BBC One after a successful two years.

