Kaye Adams reveals she almost turned down Strictly for fear of looking ‘tragic’

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 6:41 pm
Kaye Adams has been announced as part of 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up (BBC Studios/PA)
Kaye Adams has revealed she almost turned down the opportunity to take part in Strictly Come Dancing for fear of looking “tragic” as a result of her age.

The Loose Women star, 59, announced her involvement in the star-studded dancing competition during Friday’s episode of the ITV daytime show.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror following the announcement, Adams said: “All the sexy stuff, oh my God, it just gives me the ick.”

She added: “I’m worried it’s going to look tragic, a woman of my age – the whole thing about trying to appear dance-y when you’re older.”

The mother of two also revealed that she hopes to be partnered with a homosexual professional dancer because she believes a heterosexual man would feel “embarrassed” while dancing with her.

She said: “I don’t want a heterosexual. I would feel embarrassed for them. Because for a young, hot heterosexual it will be like he’s dancing with his mum.

“If I got a nice gay guy, he’ll be fine with dancing with his mum!”

Adams joins the previously confirmed contestants, Coronation Street actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson, comedian Jayde Adams and paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

The Scottish presenter also admitted to feeling nervous before the start of the BBC One dancing show’s 20th series.

“I am terrified,” she said.

“Everything in me wanted to say, ‘No!’”

She added: “If I enjoy it, it will be a success. If I get voted out in the first week, so be it.”

In addition to the celebrity line-up, four new professional dancers will be appearing in the new series of Strictly, creating the show’s largest ever roster.

It comes after two-time winner Oti Mabuse and Aljaz Skorjanec announced their departures.

The last series was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The 20th series will see audiences return to the studio, with the launch show scheduled to be recorded on September 7.

