Iron Throne erected outside Tower of London to mark House Of The Dragon launch

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 4:01 pm
Beefeaters guard the Iron Throne outside the Tower of London (David Parry/PA)
A replica of the Iron Throne from upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon, has been erected outside the Tower of London ahead of the show’s launch.

The seat of the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms will be displayed at the landmark on Monday and Tuesday before the premiere next week in Leicester Square.

It will then tour the country throughout August visiting locations including Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Cosplayer and fan Sophia sits on the Iron Throne (David Parry/PA)

Fans of the fantasy tale will be able sit on the 10ft high and 12ft wide throne, flanked by the banner of the fictional house Targaryen, and pose for pictures.

They will also be able to discover more about the new series using a QR code next to the seat.

Beefeaters, a cosplaying superfan and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson were among the first to be pictured with the throne, which in the original books was forged from 1,000 swords melted together by a dragon’s fiery breath.

Reality TV star Sam Thompson (David Parry/PA)

Based on George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and set two centuries before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The drama features The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne, while Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, hand of the king.

Jamie East, co-host of Sky Atlantic’s Thronecast and House Of The Dragon Premiere Special, said: “Set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon will transport fans to Westeros at the height of Targaryen rule.

“We’ll discover an Iron Throne of far greater scale and decadence, made from the warped and melted swords of the Targaryen’s defeated enemies, symbolic of the Targaryen’s huge power and influence at this time.”

House Of The Dragon will air on Sky and streaming service Now from August 22.

