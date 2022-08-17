It was interesting to play a character with Parkinson’s, says Aidan Turner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

It was interesting to play a character with Parkinson’s, says Aidan Turner

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 12:04 am
Aidan Turner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Aidan Turner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Aidan Turner said playing a character with Parkinson’s was important to get right because you do not often see a protagonist suffering with the condition.

The Irish actor, 39, who played Ross Poldark in the BBC series, will star in new ITV thriller The Suspect.

The five-part series, adapted for the screen by Gangs Of London writer Peter Berry, was the debut novel of Michael Robotham.

The Suspect
The Suspect (ITV/PA)

Turner plays Doctor Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life but, after the death of a young woman and his diagnosis of early onset Parkinson’s, the truth begins to reveal itself.

He said: “I met a musician called Drew Hallam who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s around five years ago when he was 35.

“Something struck me in one of the early conversations we had when he said how difficult it was when you’re young with this condition.

“He said there are support groups, but Parkinson’s doesn’t generally affect younger people. To speak with somebody so open and truthful about his experience was very beneficial.”

The actor said they discussed how he would play the tremors in the scene.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2021 – Arrivals – London
Shaun Parkes (Ian West/PA)

“We wanted to keep the tremor subtle because Joe has been recently diagnosed, but enough for it to read on camera.

“Getting it right was important. Parkinson’s affects different people in different ways.

“We don’t often see a leading character who has Parkinson’s, so it was interesting to tackle that,” he said.

The series will also feature Bafta nominee Shaun Parkes, Vigil’s Anjli Mohindra and Adam James, Peep Show actress Camilla Beeput, Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and Bobby Schofield from Time.

Turner said he made a “quick decision” to be involved after reading the scripts, and described playing a protagonist who is unpredictable and unreliable as “refreshing”.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Anjli Mohindra (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “I was gripped. It was the ambiguity of the piece that drew me in straight away.

“The story has an eerie feel to it from the beginning and as an audience we’re not sure what part Joe has to play in it.

“This was thrilling for me when I first read the scripts. Joe is definitely a flawed character, which is interesting to play.”

Turner revealed he has “very fond memories” of making the show, adding that it “felt good” to shoot the entire series in London.

Poldark filming
Aidan Turner as Poldark (Tom Leese/PA)

He said: “I really enjoyed working on The Suspect. The role was challenging, the material was strong and everyone looked like they were having fun on set everyday.

“We filmed all over London, including around the Coal Drops Yard area in King’s Cross, which has completely changed in recent years. It’s a cool place.

“It’s rare these days to get a show completely set in the city. I don’t think I’ve ever shot anything that is completely based in London.”

The Suspect will launch on ITV on August 29 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)
Stranger Things season four drives £22.8m in brand placement
Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series
Strictly star Karen Hauer encourages ‘adopt, don’t shop’ in Peta campaign (Matt Crossick/PA)
Strictly star Karen Hauer encourages ‘adopt, don’t shop’ in Peta campaign
Laura Woods, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell will be on the NFL show (ITV/PA)
ITV wins Super Bowl broadcast rights after seven years on BBC
An aerial view of the purpose-built Emmerdale village in West Yorkshire (Adam Cook/Rotor Aerial Photography /ITV/PA)
Emmerdale aerial photos unveiled as soap celebrates 50th anniversary
Netflix shares first look at Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman in Wednesday (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman seen for first time in Netflix’s Wednesday
Remote control for a television (PA)
Younger people ‘watching seven times less traditional TV than older viewers’
Handout photo supplied by Harpo Productions showing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey which was broadcast in the US on March 7 (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry was most watched NI TV show of 2021
Boris Johnson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Have I Got News For You to mark Boris Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister
University Challenge’s host Jeremy Paxman with the 2013 University Of Manchester team (BBC/PA)
University Challenge: Seven memorable moments from over the years

More from Press and Journal

Christopher Price, left, with Buckie councillors Neil McLennan and Sonya Warren. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie councillor resigns after three months in role
Brora Primary School. Picture supplied by Google Maps.
Brora Primary School and nursery shut due to burst water pipe
0
Aidan Turner (Isabel Infantes/PA)
What YOU need to know ahead of the 2022/23 North Caledonian League season kicking…
0
Seafield Hospital
Inspectors 'impressed' with Buckie's Seafield Hospital despite staff shortages
0
Train stations across the north and north-east will be empty today. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
No train journeys across the north and north-east today due to strike action
A new distillery is proposed by Chivas Brothers next to their existing one at Miltonduff.
New distillery proposed for Moray at Miltonduff
0