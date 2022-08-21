Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dianne Buswell promises colourful transformation if she wins Strictly

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)
Dianne Buswell (BBC/PA)

Professional dancer Dianne Buswell has vowed to transform her hair colour if she takes home the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy this year.

The Australian-born dancer, who is dating former Strictly partner Joe Sugg, has promised to change her trademark red locks if she wins the BBC One dancing competition.

The 33-year-old told Hello! magazine: “If I win Strictly, I’ll change the colour completely. I dyed my hair burgundy eight years ago and it’s got even brighter.

Dianne Buswell
Dianne Buswell (Hello magazine/PA)

“I love the energy colour brings and how it makes me feel. I used to have black hair and wore a lot of black because I was too shy to put on anything else.

“Deep down, I loved colour but was afraid to wear it. But when I found my inner confidence I really went for it.”

The new series of Strictly will see 15 celebrity contestants, including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and singer Fleur East, paired with professional dancers.

As preparations get under way for the show’s launch on September 17, Buswell said: “I love this time of year. The line-up is amazing.

“But all the dancers are playing a guessing game of who we think we’ll get. We genuinely don’t know until we’re paired up on the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Launch 2019 – Birmingham
Dianne Buswell with Joe Sugg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Buswell’s former Strictly dance partners include the Rev Richard Coles and The Wanted singer Max George, as well as 30-year-old social media influencer Sugg.

The couple, who were runners-up in the 2018 final, bought a house together last year.

Speaking about their passion for gardening, she said: “It’s our pride and joy, I’m obsessed with it.

“I never thought I’d get so much pleasure from growing my own veg for summer salads. Now I’m thinking about what to plant for winter soups.”

The dancer, who was a bridesmaid at fellow Strictly pro Amy Dowden’s wedding, added that the couple have no plans to tie the knot.

“I don’t think too much about the future. I just go with the flow,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Paddy Considine attends the House Of The Dragon premiere (Ian West/PA)
Game Of Thrones set bar high and we have duty to maintain quality –…
(Guy Levy/BBC)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Blackpool return and themed week for BBC centenary
(Channel 4/PA)
Channel 4 announces musical about Andrew and revival of Friday Night Live
Martin Clunes shot to fame in Men Behaving Badly (Ian West)
Martin Clunes says Men Behaving Badly could not return ‘these days’
Camila Cabello (BBC/PA)
Camila Cabello and Hans Zimmer record new song for Sir David’s Frozen Planet II
Diana, The Princess of Wales (PA)
French detectives grapple with fact and fiction of Diana’s death in documentary
Birds Of A Feather actress Lesley Joseph (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Retirement just isn’t in my plans, says actress Lesley Joseph
Becky Hill is among the music stars on I Can See Your Voice (Ian West/PA)
Guest music stars revealed for new series of I Can See Your Voice
Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
AJ Odudu reveals launch date for 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing
DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson has been charged with GBH (Isabel Infantes/PA)
DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with inflicting GBH

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0