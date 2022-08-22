Laura Whitmore to step down from hosting Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Whitmore to step down from hosting Love Island

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 8:27 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 9:03 pm
Laura Whitmore is leaving Love Island (PA)
Laura Whitmore is leaving Love Island (PA)

Laura Whitmore has announced she is stepping down from her role as host of ITV’s Love Island.

The 37-year-old has presented the popular dating programme, and its spin-off series Aftersun, since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline”.

Following the announcement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Love Island stars also reacted to the news with Tasha Ghouri, who was a finalist on the most recent series, commenting on Whitmore’s post “You smashed it!!” with Irish model Maura Higgins, who appeared on the show in 2019, saying “You will be missed”.

Faye Winter, who was a 2021 finalist, added that she felt Flack “really would be proud” of Whitmore taking on the role.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling (Ian West/PA)

Whitmore has become a staple on the hit dating show alongside her husband Iain Stirling who has provided the witty narration on the programme since 2015.

The most recent series ended earlier this month and saw Turkish actress Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti crowned winners of Love Island 2022.

ITV also recently announced there will be two series of the show in 2023 – a winter series in South Africa and a summer series in Majorca – which Whitmore was originally expected to host.

The broadcaster has not yet said who will replace the Irish presenter in the role.

This announcement comes after Whitmore revealed last month that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

The TV star appears to be breaking into new ventures as she recently confirmed she would be making her West End debut this September as she joins the new cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

[[title]]

[[text]]

