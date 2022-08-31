Laura Whitmore rehearsing for West End debut following Love Island exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Whitmore rehearsing for West End debut following Love Island exit

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 1:24 pm
Laura Whitmore in rehearsals for 2:22 – A Ghost Story (Helen Murray/PA)
Laura Whitmore in rehearsals for 2:22 – A Ghost Story (Helen Murray/PA)

Laura Whitmore has been pictured in rehearsal for her West End debut after announcing her departure from Love Island.

The Irish TV presenter, who is joining the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story, appears concentrated as she plays out scenes alongside her co-stars.

Busted singer Matt Willis, Archers actor Felix Scott and Australian actress Tamsin Carroll will also appear in the fourth edition of the play, which will run from September 6 to January 8 at the Criterion Theatre in London.

Laura Whitmore and Matt Willis in rehearsals for 2:22 – A Ghost Story (Helen Murray/PA)

Other images show the cast huddled together on a sofa surrounded by domestic items including wine bottles and a teddy bear.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster, the show follows Jenny (Whitmore), who believes her new home is haunted, while her husband Sam (Scott) is not having any of it.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren (Carroll) and her new partner Ben (Willis), as belief and scepticism clash.

Tamsin Carroll, Felix Scott and Matt Willis also star (Helen Murray/PA)

It comes after Whitmore announced she was quitting Love Island, which she has presented since 2020 after the death of the show’s former host Caroline Flack.

Whitmore became a staple on the hit ITV dating show alongside her husband Iain Stirling, who has provided the programme’s witty narration since 2015.

She also recently revealed she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live show after four years.

Busted star Matt Willis (Helen Murray/PA)

2:22 – A Ghost Story will stay at the Criterion Theatre for its fourth season after it moved there for its third edition.

Its previous run at the Noel Coward and Gielgud theatres secured three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

