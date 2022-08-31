World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio at London Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World premiere of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio at London Film Festival

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 1:39 pm
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming film Pinocchio will have its world premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

The stop-motion musical animation is based on Carlo Collodi’s tale and will follow the journey of a wooden boy magically brought to life by a puppet-maker’s wish.

The film, set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy and starring newcomer Gregory Mann and Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor, is one of 22 feature films debuting at this year’s festival.

The English
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer starring in upcoming western drama The English (Diego Lopez Calvin/BBC/PA)

Also included in the line-up is musician Yungblud’s original scripted short of self-discovery, titled Mars and starring Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney, who is joining the cast of Doctor Who.

As is whistleblower comedy Klokkenluider starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Burke, part-improvised love story She Is Love featuring Sam Riley, and dark thriller Inland starring Sir Mark Rylance.

Similarly, Academy Award winner Asif Kapadia’s collaboration with acclaimed choreographer Akram Khan, Creature, will feature alongside family animation My Father’s Dragon from Nora Twomey and Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

Yemi Bamiro is set to return to the festival with his follow up to Michael Jordan portrait One Man And His Shoes with Super Eagles ’96, about the Nigerian football team.

The festival will also host the world premiere of three new series made for TV, including Hugo Blick’s western drama The English, about romance and revenge and starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer.

It follows an aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke, played by Blunt, and Pawnee Nation ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp, played by Spencer, as they come together in 1890 America “to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood”.

Comedy-series Mammals, starring James Corden, Sally Hawkins and written by award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth, who wrote the play Jerusalem, will also premiere in the episodic selection.

Similarly, Damian Lewis will reunite with Homeland screenwriter Alexander Cary for the premiere of A Spy Among Friends, exploring MI6 agent Kim Philby’s defection to the Soviet Union.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
Damian Lewis (Ian West/PA)

It was previously announced that the world premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will open the London Film Festival.

The European premiere of Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig, will close the festival this year.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Sam Mendes’s upcoming project Empire Of Light, starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward and Colin Firth, will also have its European premiere at the festival.

The total number of world premieres screening at the festival has increased year on year since 2019, from 11% to 15% of the feature programme, it said.

Tricia Tuttle, the festival’s director, said: “Galas, competitive features, short films – across all sections of the programme, this is perhaps the richest overall selection of world premieres we have had the privilege of hosting at BFI London Film Festival, and we want to give these artists a moment in the sun before the full programme launch.

“Securing world premieres for their own sake is never an aim of our audience-facing festival, but it is an honour that these filmmakers and artists entrust us help them to launch their beautiful work. And this is, at least in part, down to the passion and commitment of our audiences.”

The 66th BFI London Film Festival will take place from October 5 until October 16, with the programme launching on Thursday.

