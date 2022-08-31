Sir Lenny Henry reflects on fantasy franchises ‘trying to be more inclusive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sir Lenny Henry reflects on fantasy franchises ‘trying to be more inclusive’

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 7:38 pm
Sir Lenny Henry (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Lenny Henry (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Lenny Henry has said he feels fantasy franchises are “trying to be more inclusive” than they were with casting and storytelling.

The 64-year-old comedian and actor stars as Sadoc Burrows in the upcoming Lord of the Rings series titled The Rings Of Power, which is inspired by author JRR Tolkien’s extended notes.

Despite the progress that has been made, he said that some “purists” have more trouble believing that a black actor could play a hobbit or an elf than believing in a dragon.

Reflecting on how fantasy franchises are diversifying more, he told British GQ: “There’s a real sense of trying to be more inclusive than we were in this world.”

However, he noted that House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has said that “purists” have been saying things about his casting in the new Games of Thrones prequel series.

“They have no trouble believing in a dragon, but they do have trouble believing that a black person could be a member of the court,” Sir Lenny said.

“Or that a black person could be a hobbit or an elf … storytellers can do what they want, because they’re storytellers.

“In the reimagining of these stories from 1,000 years ago, they are not part of the canon that everybody knows, this is a reimagining and reweaving of the story.

“And (Rings of Power showrunners) JD Payne and Patrick McKay have just gone, ‘What if?’ The greatest two words in storytelling: What if?”

The series, which sees an almost unrecognisable Sir Lenny as a Harfoot – a Hobbit predecessor – is set thousands of years before the events of the world-renowned The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, and follows the events of the Second Age and the forging of the famous rings.

Aside from stepping into Tolkien’s popular fantasy world, the actor has also recently featured in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman in a voiceover role and he will be a lead star in a prequel series for The Witcher.

Sir Lenny said he would have loved to have been involved in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy but added that “change takes a long time”.

Reflecting on the impact of being the only black person in the room during the early days of his career, he said it made him feel like he had to “defend” himself and stand up for what he believed in.

He explained: “”Whenever you walk into a room, and you’re the only black person or the only woman or the only gay person or the only person that has a disability or the only working-class person, you really have an introspective moment of ‘Okay, I’m here again’. It’s just me, right?

“So you feel like you have to defend yourself, you have to kind of stand up for what you believe in and where you’re from.

“So, you spend a lot of time putting forward your point of view, or interpreting your point of view for people who don’t know what you’re talking about.

“What’s great about the last five years, is that people are slowly beginning to understand what we’ve been going on about it for the last 20.”

Read the full interview with Lenny Henry by Ben Allen in British GQ.

