New Strictly professionals to be introduced with cinematic dance routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

New Strictly professionals to be introduced with cinematic dance routine

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 12:03 am
The four new Strictly professional dancers with some of the show’s existing cast (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)
The four new Strictly professional dancers with some of the show’s existing cast (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The four new Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers will be introduced to viewers in a cinematic dance routine filmed alongside the returning Strictly cast.

The new dancers completing this year’s 20-strong professional line-up are European cup winner Vito Coppola, Chinese national champion Carlos Gu, former Under-21 British national champion Lauren Oakley and Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas.

The routine will form part of the Strictly Come Dancing launch show airing on BBC One on September 17.

New Strictly professional Carlos Gu with Jowita Przystal (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

Coppola, Gu, Oakley and Tsiakkas will join returning professionals Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

With the addition of the four new dancers, the 20th series of the celebrity dancing competition will have the show’s largest ever professional dancer line-up.

Fifteen celebrities will be joining them on the dancefloor, including TV and radio presenter Helen Skelton, former EastEnders actor James Bye and wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin.

The four new Strictly Come Dancing pros will be introduced to viewers with a cinematic dance routine shown on the launch night of the 20th series (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The X Factor star Fleur East, former England football captain Tony Adams, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, and Ted Lasso actress and comedian Ellie Taylor are all also putting their best foot forward on the dance floor of the BBC One competition.

Completing this year’s celebrity line-up is singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, actress Kym Marsh and TV and radio personality Richie Anderson.

Michelle Tsiakkas joins the hit BBC One dance competition as a professional (Robin Lee-Perrella/BBC/PA)

The identity of who each of the contestants will be partnered with for the new series is still unknown.

Last year’s competition was won by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the first deaf contestant, and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The forthcoming series will see audiences return to the studio after social distancing restrictions due to the pandemic had prevented it for a few years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Keeley Hawes with her husband and fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen (Ian West/PA)
Keeley Hawes reveals it was ‘a joy’ working with her husband on new project
Martin Compston and Phil MacHugh hit the road - including a visit to Aberdeen and the Highlands - in Martin Compston's Scottish Fling on BBC Scotland.
Martin Compston's rap tribute to the Dons in his Scottish Fling BBC series
0
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Horgan: Divorce can be a really handy, helpful thing
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time in 50 years (PA)
Lost episodes of sitcom Till Death Us Do Part to air for first time…
Netflix has reportedly cast the roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the upcoming sixth series of The Crown (Alamy/PA)
Netflix casts roles of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in The Crown series…
Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis will front the segment (Ken McKay/ITV/PA)
Susanna Reid invites next PM on new cost-of-living segment with Martin Lewis
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only Undated BBC handout file photo showing the Duke of York speaking about his links to Jeffrey Epstein in an interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis. (Mark Harrison/BBC)
Emily Maitlis: Andrew ‘told everyone he was happy’ with Newsnight interview
Frieda Morrison at the final of this year's Doric Film Festival.
Doric Film Festival invites entries from budding moviemakers to celebrate north-east language
0
Bill Turnbull died aged 66 on Wednesday (Classic FM/PA)
Classic FM to broadcast special programme in tribute to Bill Turnbull
A general view of the Channel 4 Television Headquarters (John Walton/PA)
UK producers urge new prime minister to reconsider Channel 4 privatisation

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for missing person, Andrew Samuel. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing man Andrew Samuel near Isle of Rum
People from all walks of life make their way along Union Street in Aberdeen (Photo: Michael715/Shutterstock)
David Knight: It's not just low earners who will be wiped out by the…
0
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Park admitted dangerous and drink driving. Picture shows; Alexander Park - dob 12.5.2003. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Drink-driving soldier flipped car in crash while more than double alcohol limit
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women look to return to winning ways; Grampian Ladies to fundraise…
Queen Elizabeth II 1980-08-15_02 (C)AJL Used P&J 16.08.1980 - "Above: The torrential rain on Royal Deeside had the courtesy to stop yesterday for the arrival of the Queen at Balmoral for her holiday and ensured she remained dry while inspecting the Royal Guard."
173 years of Royal Deeside: 14 photos of Queen Elizabeth II visiting Deeside
0
Ross County's William Akio scores to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen.
ANALYSIS: Lightning strikes twice as Aberdeen concede late goal again
0