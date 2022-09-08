Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 3:45 am
Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series (Ian West/PA)
Lord Of The Rings franchise stars condemn racist backlash to new Amazon series (Ian West/PA)

Stars of the Lord Of The Rings franchise have condemned the “relentless” racist abuse and harassment suffered by cast members of Amazon’s recent Rings Of Power series.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monoghan, who played the famous Hobbit quartet in the original trilogy, all shared posts of solidarity online with the caption “You Are All Welcome Here”.

It comes after actors from the latest series, which premiered last week on the streaming giant, were subject to racist comments over the decision to cast people of colour in the roles of elves, dwarves and Harfoots, among other fictional races.

Writing on Twitter, Wood and Astin both shared pictures of themselves wearing clothing featuring images of pointed ears of different colours.

The articles also bore lettering reading “You Are All Welcome Here”, written in the Elvish language.

In a joint statement also posted online, cast members of the Amazon series said they “refused to ignore or tolerate” the abuse.

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis,” the statement read.

“We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it.

“JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural.

“A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Rings of Power reflects that.

“Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay.”

The statement thanked fans of colour for their “love and fellowship” who had also received abuse.

“We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose,” it continued.

“You are valid, you are loved, and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family — thanks for having our backs.”

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power premiered on Amazon Prime on September 2.

Its cast members feature actors of colour including Sir Lenny Henry, Sophia Nomvete and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Adrian Edmondson to lead cast of new Wind In The Willows series as Mr Toad (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Edmondson to lead cast of new Wind In The Willows series as Mr…
Motsi Mabuse said she would be sad not to see her sister on Strictly this year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Motsi Mabuse reveals future Strictly plans after departure of sister Oti
Penny Polar Bear introduces her two mothers (Channel 5/Peppa Pig/PA)
Children’s TV show Peppa Pig introduces its first lesbian couple
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rail union leader Mick Lynch to appear on BBC’s Have I Got News For…
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier is joining EastEnders (BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier says his mother Jade Goody would be ‘proud’ of his EastEnders role
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence when he goes on trial charged with grievous bodily harm, a court has heard (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson will claim self-defence at GBH trial, court told
Actor Stephen Tompkinson is appearing in court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (PA)
Actor Stephen Tompkinson in court on GBH charge
Bruno the brake car, is a new autistic character in Thomas & Friends (Mattel/PA)
Thomas & Friends to introduce first autistic character Bruno the Brake Car
Channel 4 (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Trade body chief urges new Culture Secretary to reconsider Channel 4 plans
(PA)
Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

More from Press and Journal

loganair fuel price
Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and…
Bridge End in Buckie will be closed next week for resurfacing works. Image by Google Maps.
Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works
0
Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist two people who had to abandon their fishing vessel.
Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0