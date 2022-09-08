Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 4:01 am
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Harry Styles embroiled in complex love triangle in new trailer for My Policeman (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Harry Styles is embroiled in a complex love triangle with Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the new trailer for his upcoming film My Policeman.

The pop superstar plays a 1950s police officer, with Corrin as his wife Marion, and Dawson  plays museum curator Patrick, who his character falls in love with, despite homosexuality being illegal at the time.

The trailer shows clips of Styles and Corrin’s happy marriage as he slowly begins a romance with Dawson, who is accused of “destroying” their relationship.

“This love is all-consuming,” Dawson is heard to say, over close-up intimate footage.

“I pity people who don’t know what it feels like. Come with me, Just you and I.”

Styles later tells him angrily: “You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I’m supposed to think about it.”

Older versions of Styles, Corrin and Dawson are also played by Linus Roache, Taylor Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, respectively.

Orlando
My Policeman also features The Crown star Emma Corrin, who plays Styles' wife Marion (Ian West/PA)

“He was always in your life, our lives,” McKee tells Roache, of her husband’s lover.

The film is set to premiere in select theatres on October 21 and on Prime Video on November 4.

Styles previously told Rolling Stone magazine that he did not view the film simply as a “gay story”, but a story about love and “wasted time”.

He said: “It’s obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, ‘Oh, you couldn’t be gay. That was illegal’.

“I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet
Styles currently also stars in Olivia Wilde's highly anticipated psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“It’s not like ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’. It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

Styles currently also stars in Olivia Wilde’s highly anticipated psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh – which debuted at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday.

The film has been the subject of much recent media attention due to reports of behind-the-scenes tension and uncertainty over details surrounding Shia LeBeouf’s departure from the project.

