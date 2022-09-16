Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh and more unveil glam makeovers before Strictly launch

By Press Association
September 17, 2022, 12:02 am
The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants have received glamorous makeovers ahead of the new series starting this month.

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

This year, Strictly will mark the BBC’s centenary with a special themed week, alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the much-loved Musicals Week.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood (Ray Burmiston/PA)

The show’s return to the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two-year break due to the pandemic will be a highlight.

Following the death of the Queen, the launch date was postponed a week until after the monarch’s state funeral on September 19.

The TV competition was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show will now air on September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24.

The schedule shift was one of many made in the days following the death of the Queen, with broadcasters such as ITV and Channel 4 also adapting their plans.

The celebrity line-up this year includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Here are the celebrity contestants in full Strictly attire.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kym Marsh (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
James Bye (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Kaye Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Hamza Yassin (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Fleur East (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Molly Rainford (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Ellie Taylor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Matt Goss (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Tyler West (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Ellie Simmonds (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Jayde Adams (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Will Mellor (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Richie Anderson (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

David Beckham was among those in the queue to see the Queen lying in stage (Elena Giuliano/PA)
David Beckham’s tribute to the Queen after queuing to see her lying in state
A general view of Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Bill Turnbull’s funeral recalled ‘centuries past’ like that of Philip – Reverend
King Charles with actor Owen Teale (Joe Giddens/PA)
Welsh actor Owen Teale praises Charles for his commitment to theatre
The queue at Southwark Park (James Manning/PA)
David Beckham and Susanna Reid among masses queueing for Queen’s lying in state
BBC broadcasters including Sian Williams, Charlie Stayt, Susanna Reid and Naga Munchetty were among those celebrating the life and legacy of Bill Turnbull at his funeral (Roscoe and Rutter/BBC/PA)
Broadcasting world celebrates Bill Turnbull’s life at funeral
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court during his trial (PA)
‘Cruel’ ex-BBC DJ Alex Belfield jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine online
David Beckham has been spotted queueing to pay his respects to the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
Crowds ‘forgetting to move on’ as David Beckham queues to view lying in state
Queen Elizabeth II at her coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 (PA)
Channel 4 to air 1953 documentary of Queen’s coronation during her state funeral
Former BBC local radio DJ Alex Belfield has been jailed (Jacob King/PA)
Ex-BBC DJ jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine and others during campaign of hate
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
Presenter Susanna Reid joins thousands queuing to see the Queen lying in state

More from Press and Journal

The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
A selection of the dishes. Featured from left top to to top right are a quarter crispy aromatic duck, salt and pepper prawns, honey chilli chicken, beef panang. Pictures by Chris Sumner.
Restaurant review: A trip to Yan Oriental Restaurant in Westhill is filled with nostalgia…
0
The contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Wrex, Zombie and Lea are looking for new homes - can you help?
0
Oban's Daniel MacVicar, right, in action against Fort William.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Oban Camanachd half forward Daniel MacVicar
0
It is estimated as many as 60,000 illegal immigrants could reach the UK this year.
George Mitchell: It's time for a grown-up discussion on illegal immigration
0
The Great British Bake Off collection from a selection at Cath Kidston.
Bake Off: Pretty baking accessories that look good enough to eat
0

Editor's Picks