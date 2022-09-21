Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing’s power to ‘lift everybody up’

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Anton Du Beke has said he loves how Strictly Come Dancing has the power to “lift everybody up” during difficult times, ahead of the new series launch this week.

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants – including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams – taking to the dance floor.

Du Beke will once again join Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on the judging panel when the hit dance competition returns to screens on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 23.

Anton du Beke Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood will return to judge the dance competition (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Speaking ahead of the new series launch, he said: “My absolute favourite thing about working on the show is the joy. The joy of the show, the joy it brings everybody, the joy it brings my family and the joy it brings me.

“I can’t believe, well I can really, that it has been going for so long and still we have a new audience coming to it every year, a new generation that are growing up with the show.

“There’s a wonderful feeling around the show. I love that feeling of lifting everybody up, which I think was highlighted through lockdown. The sun shines when Strictly is on.”

Du Beke is one of the few individuals who have been with the show since its first series in 2004, joining initially as a professional dancer and later taking over the role of judge from Bruno Tonioli who had to quit due to travel commitments for his role as a judge on Dancing With The Stars in the US.

He said that he felt “honoured” to be on the show since the beginning and that he was “delighted” to be returning for the 20th series.

However, the dancer-turned-judge admitted: “I do watch some of the pros do the numbers and get a bit of dance envy, thinking I wish I could have been a part of that. But judging is so much easier on the knees.”

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing was due to return to screens on September 17 but the launch show was delayed to September 23 followed by the first live show on September 24 after schedule shifts made due to the death of the Queen.

The celebrity line-up this year also includes Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2’s Richie Anderson.

Strictly Come Dancing launches on September 23 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Tony Adams (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Tony Adams says suffering ‘mental breakdown’ six years ago led to Strictly stint
Fleur East said Strictly Come Dancing had been one of her late father’s favourite shows (BBC/PA)
Fleur East reveals motivation for doing Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Helen Skelton (BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton tells of her biggest challenge in Strictly Come Dancing
Celebrity MasterChef finalists Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt (BBC/PA)
Winner crowned during 2022 Celebrity MasterChef final
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Ant and Dec confirm all-star series of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa
Ed Sheeran has collaborated with Pokemon (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran unveils surprise collaboration with Pokemon
Eric Idle (Ian West/PA)
Monty Python’s Eric Idle reveals he ‘survived’ pancreatic cancer
There was little traffic on the UK’s roads on Monday. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Traffic nearly halved for Queen’s funeral, data shows
Ellie Simmonds, one of the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Ellie Simmonds reveals US star inspired her to do Strictly Come Dancing
Hugh Dennis and Dara O’Briain have been on BBC Two’s Mock The Week since the programme started (Credit: BBC/Angst/Steve Brown)
Hugh Dennis ‘sad but proud’ as Mock The Week comes to an end

More from Press and Journal

Scotland's Kieran Tierney during a UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Catherine Graham is raising money for the Institute of Cancer Research.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Courtney Ferguson and Trevor Botwood at the Ben Nevis summit. Supplied by Courtney Ferguson/NHS Lothian/PA.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Thrilling world of Arenacross is roaring towards P&J Live.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks