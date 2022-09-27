Anton Du Beke to star on Strictly live tour judging panel for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Anton Du Beke to star on Strictly live tour judging panel for first time

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 9:37 am
Anton Du Beke will join the Strictly Live Tour judging panel for the first time in 2023 (BBC/PA)
Anton Du Beke will join the Strictly Live Tour judging panel for the first time in 2023 (BBC/PA)

Anton Du Beke is set to join Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour for the first time.

The live tour will return in January next year, with 31 shows taking place across the UK.

Former Strictly professional dancer turned judge Du Beke will join two of his fellow judges on the tour along with many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series, which launched on BBC One last week.

Anton Du Beke will join the judging panel on the Strictly Live Tour for the very first time (BBC/PA)

Speaking about the upcoming tour, 56-year-old Du Beke said: “I’m so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK.”

The 2023 tour will once again be directed by Revel Horwood, 57, who has been a judge on the hit BBC dancing competition since its inception in 2004.

Revel Horwood said: “I’m thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour.

“This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before – my imagination is running wild!

“With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: Fab-u-lous!”

Strictly’s current head judge Ballas, 62, will be completing the live tour judging panel. Speaking about the new tour, she said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us.

“It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

The tour, which will help celebrate the 20th series of the star-studded show, will also feature the Strictly live band when it kicks off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on January 20.

The show will then work its way around some of the UK’s largest entertainment venues, including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena, SSE Arena Belfast and culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on February 12.

The host of the 2023 live tour has been announced as former Strictly professional Janette Manrara, who said: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour.

“It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

Former Strictly professional dancer Janette Manrara will host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour (Trevor Leighton/PA)

Manrara, 38, began presenting Strictly spin off It Takes Two in 2021 alongside Rylan Clark after Zoe Ball announced she would be stepping down from the programme after a decade.

After the first week of the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, actor Will Mellor and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin are currently in joint first place on the leaderboard.

The live tour arena audiences will not only watch the Strictly stars in action, but will also be granted the power to decide who wins the coveted glitterball trophy at the end of each live show.

The tour judges will offer their dancing wisdom, advice and scores for each performance, but the audience will vote via text for their favourite couple, and it is ultimately their votes that will decide the winner.

Further casting announcements for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour are expected in due course.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Maisie Williams (Ben Birchall/PA)
Maisie Williams reveals details of her childhood for the first time
The influential reality TV programme, aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
Big Brother executive: Rebooting such a popular series is a ‘hard job’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (PA)
Holly and Phil have been ‘misrepresented’ during lying in state row – ITV boss
Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Decision to cancel Last Night Of The Proms was a ’50/50 call’, says BBC…
Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4 being interviewed by Amol Rajan during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022 (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Channel 4 boss in discussion with Government after doubt cast over privatisation
Juliet Stevenson (PA)
Juliet Stevenson explains why she deleted Twitter
Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series, House of the Dragon (HBO/PA)
Warner Bros Discovery focused on developing franchises like GoT and Harry Potter
Sherlock creator Steven Moffat defended the BBC in an interview with Radio Times (Ian West/PA)
Steven Moffat: The BBC will never be safe in the hands of the Government
Glenda Jackson has fondly remembered her experience of working with Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise (Ian West/PA)
Glenda Jackson recalls fond memories of working with Morecambe and Wise
Will Mellor has admitted he may attempt to flirt his way to success on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Will Mellor admits he may attempt to flirt his way to Strictly success

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks