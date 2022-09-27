Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration

By Press Association
September 27, 2022, 11:56 am
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)

Will.i.am has said Britney Spears “deserves the best” and has hinted at a new collaboration with the pop star.

The 47-year-old American rapper and Black Eyed Peas star collaborated with Spears, 40, on 2013 release Scream & Shout, and recently attended the star’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain about his friendship with Spears and her new husband 28-year-old model Asghari, Will.i.am said: “I’m so happy for Britney, Sam is awesome.

“She’s found an angel, somebody to really champion her fight.

“I’m so happy that she was able to break free from the situation that she was in. She deserves the best. She’s a sweetheart. A great contribution to popular music.”

He added: “We’ve done cool things together and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining. She still has hurdles but you know, we all are there to support her and Sam is awesome.”

When asked by GMB presenters Ed Balls and Susanna Reid whether a new Will.i.am and Britney Spears collaboration might be on the cards, Will.i.am was tight-lipped.

He said: “There’s been things in the works, things that we’ve done in the past.”

As Balls, 55, attempted to draw more information out of Will.i.am, the rapper said: “I can’t reveal it now. I can’t reveal. I live a very private life.”

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John to collaborate on new song
Britney Spears recently collaborated with Sir Elton John on new single Hold Me Closer (PA)

Spears recently collaborated with Sir Elton John on dance single Hold Me Closer.

The song mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

The collaboration was Spears’ first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a 13-year conservatorship.

Will.i.am, who is also a judge on singing show The Voice UK, went on to speak about the Queen and how he felt after the news of her death broke earlier this month.

“I thought of your beautiful country and the blow that it was going to take on the country itself,” he said.

“She was a dynamic, shining light. She inspired so many folks. It was a heavy blow.

“She did remind me of my grandma and just that era, that type of female queen that nurture, that mother, that guiding light for every family. She reminded me of that of my grandma and the beautiful spirit.”

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV every weekday morning from 6am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King…
0
Emeli Sande was one of the stand-out artists at True North. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs
0
Shakira (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain
Ed Sheeran surprises party-goers with impromptu set in Ibiza (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ed Sheeran covers Backstreet Boys as revellers surprised by impromptu Ibiza set
(Omega Auctions)
House of Beatles frontman John Lennon sells at auction for £279,000
Hand drawn sketches of John Lennon and George Harrison by Sir Paul McCartney (MPL Communications Inc/British Library/PA)
British Library acquires collection of Beatles’ only authorised biographer
Roger Waters performs at the United Centre in Chicago in July (Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs and urges him to visit Ukraine
The Mirror Crack'd is one of the new shows heading for HIs Majesty's Theatre.
Check out the new shows heading for His Majesty's Theatre
0
George Ezra performs at P&J Live. All pictures by Brian Smith/ Jasperimage.
GALLERY: Were you at George Ezra's gig at P&J Live?

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks