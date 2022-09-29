Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses ‘tough’ split from husband

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)
‘Yorkshire Shepherdess’ Amanda Owen has split from her husband (Richard Walker/PA)

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen admitted it has been “tough” separating from her husband Clive but that “life carries on” at their farm.

The couple, who had been married for 22 years and have nine children, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which follows their shared life on Ravenseat Farm.

However, in June they announced they were splitting but would continue to work together on the farm and co-parent their children.

‘Ewe Tube’
Amanda rose to fame alongside her family on Our Yorkshire Farm (Richard Walker/PA)

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine, Owen, 48, addressed the impact of public scrutiny on their marriage.

Asked if life had continued as normal in terms of the family and farm, she replied: “It does. That is reality. It is really tough and it is a really difficult aspect of it to get across.

“But when you do reality it has to be just that. That means it covers the ups and downs and that can be on any level.

“Life carries on on the farm. Obviously there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away same as before.

“Because at the end of the day our priority remains, of course, to keep everything going.

“There you go, that’s how it is. I felt like that needed to be out there so that people… There are new projects going on. There are exciting projects going on.”

Owen was also asked by presenter Christine Lampard whether their children had been affected by finding themselves in the spotlight.

She said: “They remain very, very unaffected. Because at the end of the day they don’t see their lives as anything out of the ordinary. Who does? We are literally just doing our thing.

“Yeah, we get more opportunities, we meet more people, there are people coming to the farm. They have even been out and about with me when I have been going to theatres, doing talks.

“In real terms, it’s made us a whole lot busier.”

The couple’s split came after they released a statement last year admitting they were experiencing a “rocky patch” in their marriage and asked for privacy.

They run the 2,000-acre hill farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, and take care of about 1,000 sheep.

Our Yorkshire Farm first launched in 2018 and Owen last year published a book titled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess, which features stories and pictures from their lives in the countryside, alongside seasonal recipes.

