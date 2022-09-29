Cheryl: I want to remember Sarah Harding as she was before her cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cheryl: I want to remember Sarah Harding as she was before her cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 2:59 pm
Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)
Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl has said she wants to remember Sarah Harding before her breast cancer diagnosis, rather than when she was experiencing her “darkest of days and nights”.

The remaining members of Girls Aloud are hosting a fundraising gala for cancer research in October that will feature performances from the likes of Olly Alexander as well as a live auction.

In a piece for British Vogue, Cheryl revealed that Harding, who died aged 39 last September, had hoped to attend the event in person before her death.

She said: “I asked her over and over again how we could help. Was there anything she truly wanted or needed?

“Finally she said to me: ‘I would love you to create an evening, a gala of some kind for me. If I am here and can attend I will be able to thank those who have helped me through all of this, and pay that forward in a way that will help others when I’m gone.’

“Unfortunately that wasn’t to be. Eight weeks later, Sarah passed.”

Cheryl, 39, said she wanted to “move forward by remembering Sarah before her illness”.

“Her fun, bubbly side, her close-to-the-edge risky side, and her deeply soft and vulnerable side are some of the intricacies that made up Sarah in all of her glory,” she added.

“In the last few days spent with her, we got to laugh, cry, reminisce, cook, watch spiritual programmes (our shared love) and pray together.

BGC Charity Day – London
Sarah Harding died in September last year (Ian West/PA)

“Those are the parts I will keep in my heart as I let the illness recede into the background.

“Now I want to commemorate her by helping to give thanks to those who kept her going in her darkest of days and nights.

“The darkest nights create the brightest stars.”

The Primrose Ball will be held at The Londoner hotel in central London on October 8.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will host the event, with Fearne Cotton presenting and broadcaster Johnny Gould hosting the auction.

The charity gala will raise funds for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

The Primrose Ball has been organised at the request of Harding and named after her lyrics from their hit song The Promise where she sings “here I am walking Primrose”.

