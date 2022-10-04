Andrea McLean: My self-confidence was whittled away through life’s bumps in road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrea McLean: My self-confidence was whittled away through life’s bumps in road

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 4:01 am
Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)
Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)

Andrea McLean said despite her successful career in television, her self-confidence and self-belief had been “whittled away” over the years.

The former Loose Women presenter said it took until she reached her 50s to get her “spark” back again.

Speaking on the Women’s Health ‘Going For Goal’ podcast, the 52-year-old said: “I’ve always been a very brave person, I’ve always done brave things, and I’ve always pushed myself to do things that are uncomfortable and difficult, and that I didn’t necessarily know what the outcome was going to be.

Loose Women Late
Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan on Loose Women (ITV/PA)

“I’ve done this since I was little, I’ve carried on doing that my whole life, what happened as I went through my life was that I realised that through life’s bumps in the road my self-confidence had been whittled away, and my self-belief had been whittled away.

“So although I was still really successful in my career, and doing really well, and pushing through any phase I may have, personally I’d lost that spark.

“And I would say it took until probably I was 50 until I managed to get that back again.”

After suffering a breakdown, McLean quit Loose Women in December 2020 after 13 years and re-trained to become a fully certified life coach alongside her businessman husband Nick Feeney.

Fragrance Foundation Awards
Nick Feeney and Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about her mental wellbeing, she said: “I finally spoke up and put my hand up.

“I’ve always been the eldest child, oldest girl, ‘I can sort this out, it’ll all be all right, I’ll find a way through it’, and it was quite hard to put my hand up and say ‘actually I’m really struggling and I need some help’.

“Best thing I ever did, because if you don’t ask for help, you won’t receive it – people aren’t mind readers.

“And so I had therapy and I had coaching, and it totally changed everything around, and it changed my perspective.

“I realised I’d always been brave at pushing myself towards things that I wanted to do, and actually that’s a very easy kind of bravery.

“I’d been brave at getting through circumstances that had been put upon me, because then you’re trying to find a way to survive, whether it’s for yourself or for your children, but the bravery that we need in the day-to-day actually is a whole different thing.”

Scottish-born McLean, who appeared on 1,409 episodes of Loose Women, worked on GMTV as a weather reporter prior to joining the chat show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Johnny Nelson also talked about the importance of representation in the media (Nick Potts/PA)
‘Uncomfortable conversations’ key to Black History Month, says Johnny Nelson
Jason Manford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Dunbar calls for general election ‘as soon as possible’
Former England international John Fashanu (Daniel Hambury/PA)
John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)
Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation
Vicky McClure: lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’
A hospital doctor told Jeremy Paxman he had noticed his ‘Parkinson’s mask’ on University Challenge (Jeff Overs/PA)
Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could
Pillar and Post were revealed as David Seaman and Frankie Poultney (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan were on to me, says Masked Dancer’s David Seaman
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks