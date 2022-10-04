Adrian Dunbar calls for general election ‘as soon as possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adrian Dunbar calls for general election ‘as soon as possible’

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 11:17 am
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has said he believes there should be a general election “as soon as possible” because there is a “paucity of leadership”.

The actor, 64, said he wanted to “get rid” of the current Conservative Government, which includes newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

When asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain whether he thinks there should be a general election, Dunbar said: “As soon as possible, yeah.

“Because I think there is a paucity of leadership in the country at the moment, they are a shoddy bunch of people and I think we should get rid of them.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He jokingly added: “I think you’ll find come the next election the British public are smarter than you think.”

Dunbar’s comments come after the Government faced the humiliation of a U-turn on income tax cuts for the highest earners.

Speaking about his Line Of Duty character Superintendent Ted Hastings using social media to share his views on politics, Dunbar said: “Satire. Where would we be without it, we don’t have it anymore, would be nice if Spitting Image would come back, that’d be a good idea wouldn’t it.”

The actor said he is keeping his “fingers crossed” that there will be another season of the police drama.

Dunbar also praised writer Frances O’Connor when speaking about his new role playing the on-screen father of Sex Education star Emma Mackey in a film about writer Emily Bronte.

Line of Duty sixth series filming in Belfast
Adrian Dunbar on the set of the sixth series of Line Of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

“First of all it’s about the arrival of Frances O’Connor as a writer and director, she’s absolutely brilliant,” he said.

“She had this amazing reimagining of the Bronte story.

“Patrick Bronte as you know came from Northern Ireland, goes to Cambridge and ends up in Yorkshire, brings these girls up and I think it’s the tension between the Yorkshire Moors and the aspirational nature of what he was wanting for them, learning French, English, these incredible imaginings that these girls had.

“Frances asked herself the question what were the elements that these girls could do this stuff and that’s what the film is about. It’s a standalone film in its own right I think as well, it’s not a biopic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Johnny Nelson also talked about the importance of representation in the media (Nick Potts/PA)
‘Uncomfortable conversations’ key to Black History Month, says Johnny Nelson
Jason Manford (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jason Manford reassures Children In Need supporters worried about cost of living
Former England international John Fashanu (Daniel Hambury/PA)
John Fashanu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up
Andrea McLean (Ian West/PA)
Andrea McLean: My self-confidence was whittled away through life’s bumps in road
Former US president Donald Trump is suing CNN for 475 million dollars (£419 million) in damages for allegedly defaming him to impede any future political campaign (Chris Seward/AP)
Donald Trump files £419-million lawsuit against CNN for alleged defamation
Vicky McClure: lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’ (Ian West/PA)
Vicky McClure: Lack of funding for those affected by dementia is ‘frustrating’
A hospital doctor told Jeremy Paxman he had noticed his ‘Parkinson’s mask’ on University Challenge (Jeff Overs/PA)
Jeremy Paxman’s doctor noticed presenter’s Parkinson’s on University Challenge
Kaye Adams (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kaye Adams on Strictly Come Dancing exit: I gave it everything I could
Pillar and Post were revealed as David Seaman and Frankie Poultney (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Ian Wright and Mo Gilligan were on to me, says Masked Dancer’s David Seaman
Steph McGovern was unmasked as Tomato Sauce on ITV’s The Masked Dancer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)
Steph McGovern: Masked Dancer character not my usual ‘bolshy Northern lass’ self

More from Press and Journal

CR0038592 NesCol graduations at Music Hall in Aberdeen. Pictured is Amanda Charteris cor Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............04/10/22
NesCol Graduations: Textile student, 60, says it's never too late to follow your dreams
Professor Keith Bender.
Aberdeen university expert says botched Tory tax cut for richest appeared 'purely ideological'
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People's Champion
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents
Ian Hamilton, who has died at the age of 97, was Aberdeen University rector from 1994 to 1996.
Nicola Sturgeon leads tributes to Stone of Destiny raider Ian Hamilton, who has died…
crash kingsway
Woman taken to hospital after crash on A90 at Laurencekirk

Editor's Picks