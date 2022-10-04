Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide to explore their home countries in new ITV show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide to explore their home countries in new ITV show

By Press Association
October 4, 2022, 4:27 pm
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (ITV)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti (ITV)

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti are to explore their home countries in a new travel spin-off series for ITV2.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 28, and Italian business owner, 27, won over viewers of the hit dating show in the summer with their fiery relationship.

Fans will now see the couple embark on life and new adventures outside the villa in the upcoming two-part series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Celebrities in London
The couple won over viewers of the hit reality series with their fiery relationship (Ian West/PA).

It will follow Sanclimenti returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Culculoglu by his side.

Before they meet the family, the business owner will give the actress a taste of Italy as they embark on a whistle-stop tour of the city of Verona, made famous by Romeo and Juliet.

Then they will travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Turkey to visit Istanbul.

Culculoglu will introduce Sanclimenti to the acting colleagues she met while living and working as an actress in Turkey, and they will also venture on a eight-hour road trip in a campervan to her family’s village of Odemis.

Along the way they will be introduced to the each other’s family and friends and Culculoglu will even prepare homemade gnocchi with Sanclimenti’s mother.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and controller of ITV2, said: “We can’t wait to bring this fantastic series to ITV2.

“We can look forward to more romance, laughter, fun and everything in between from the couple as they embark on two epic adventures in Turkey and Italy together.”

The series has been devised and produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.

Mike Spencer, creative director at Lifted Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be working with Davide and Ekin-Su on this really exciting new ITV2 show.

“Ekin-Su and Davide both stole the nation’s hearts on this series of Love Island so we are excited for viewers to see what they have been up to since winning the show.”

Following the finale of Love Island, ITV revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took third place with 11.8%, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, scoring 10.1%.

Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings is coming soon to ITV2.

