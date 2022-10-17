Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Masked Dancer’s Kimberley Walsh shares ‘unique experience’ with Nicola Roberts

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 2:47 pm
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)
Kimberley Walsh, former Girls Aloud member, was unmasked as the Masked Dancer (John Nguyen/PA)

Kimberley Walsh has said she now shares a “unique experience” with fellow Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts after being revealed on The Masked Dancer.

Roberts, 37, won sister show The Masked Singer as the Queen Bee in 2020 while Walsh was unveiled in the mystery celebrity dancing show on Saturday, a week before the finale.

Walsh, 40, said she had it “harder” than her former girl group bandmate as she had to move in a heavy costume and breathe in a helmet while dancing.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World musical
Nicola Roberts won The Masked Singer as the Queen Bee in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

Walsh said: “We can share that now. It’s quite a unique experience being in disguise at all times and the actual feeling of the mask is so bizarre.

“I so think it’s a lot harder to dance in it though because you lose breath and you feel you literally lose air.”

Girls Aloud’s Walsh, Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle also recently reunited to raise money for cancer charities in memory of former bandmate Sarah Harding.

While speaking about carrying the bulky costume, Walsh said: “You have to move around a lot and create a lot of movement and because it’s quite heavy, it almost swamps the movement.

“I had to do bigger gestures and it didn’t read and you kind of have to see what works for your character.

“I definitely felt fitter and I was training with the extra weight and altitude mask.

“And by the time I left, I could do two or three runs in the mask … I think it was really good for fitness.”

Masked Dancer 2022
The Masked Dancer contestant Odd Socks was unveiled as Kimberley Walsh (Vincent Dolman/ITV)

She also had to give up on some of her dance moves because of the difficulty moving.

“Certain moves you choreographed without the mask and have to literally change on the day of the show,” she said.

“I had to do like a break dancing move in one of my routines. It was tricky to get down on the floor … it was literally like I had to roll over.”

After her reveal, Walsh said: “I did this for my kids, they love this show. They have no idea. I had to pick Odd Socks, I’m a mum of three boys, that’s my life.”

Speaking on Monday, she also said her sons were still in a state of shock from seeing her on the show.

Girls Aloud do Race for Life for Sarah
Michelle Mitchell (second left), the chief executive of Cancer Research UK, with former Girls Aloud band members Nicola Roberts, Cheryl and Nadine Coyle at Race for Life for Sarah Harding (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“(My kids) were like absolutely mind blown,” she said. “I think it was just so bizarre for them that I had done all this without them having any idea.

“And because they are huge fans of the show they do their own Masked Dancer competitions every weekend.

“It’s a full on thing in our household and that’s why I had to say yes.

“They still just keep randomly popping out with ‘I can’t believe you’re Odd Socks’.

“For me doing it for the kids was just such a brilliant thing that I’ll remember forever and I’ve got that memory and it was really amazing.”

She added: “I think the best things about being Odd Socks was that nobody had a clue who I was which actually feels quite liberating when nobody has any idea.”

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

