Tickets for Glastonbury rise to £340

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 6:18 pm
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)
Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury Festival will see a price hike to £340 when they go on sale in early November, organisers have confirmed.

Festival goers will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

Last time tickets went on general sale was in 2019 and they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival, but it was subsequently cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

Tickets for 2019’s festival were sold in 2018 for £248, plus a £5 booking fee.

The price rise comes as many businesses and individuals struggle during the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar and inflation remains high.

Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages for the 2023 festival from 6pm on November 3 and standard tickets from 9am on November 6.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 21 to 25, it was previously announced.

Fans must register before purchasing in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

The line-up has yet to be revealed but Roxy Music have been rumoured to be filling the Sunday tea-time legends slot.

Glastonbury returned this summer after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlined as the event made a triumphant return, finally marking its 50th anniversary.

Robbie Williams recently told the BBC he would like to fill the legends slot.

Aberdeen's DanceLive festival returns this weekend with stunning live performances in the heart of the city.
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Stock image police
military jet raf lossiemouth
Jo Jamieson has gained strength from the death of her son Dean to support others. Picture: Derek Ironside
The Shetland coastguard helicopter was dispatched.
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Kieran Kizmucki assaulted a man in Mither Tap bar,. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Abbeyton Bridge
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen.
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Andy Gibson in action for Aberdeen in a match against Falkirk in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
