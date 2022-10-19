Mel Giedroyc pulls out of Mother Goose pantomime tour citing ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mel Giedroyc pulls out of Mother Goose pantomime tour citing ‘personal reasons’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 10:34 am
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)
John Bishop, Mel Giedroyc and Sir Ian McKellen outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose (Yui Mok/PA)

Mel Giedroyc has pulled out of the upcoming touring production of the pantomime Mother Goose due to “personal reasons”.

The former Great British Bake Off host, 54, was due to star alongside Sir Ian McKellen and comedian John Bishop in the festive show.

She said in a statement: “Due to personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming production of Mother Goose.

Sir Ian McKellen announcement
Sir Ian McKellen stars as Mother Goose in the production (Yui Mok/PA)

“I am thankful to the producers of the show for being so understanding and wish everyone involved in the production a fantastic tour throughout the UK and Ireland.

“Now, more than ever we all need a bit of joy, and I can’t wait to see it myself. I know it is going to be fantastic.”

Presenter, comedian and actress Giedroyc was due to play the Goose in the pantomime written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal.

Confirming the part was being recast, the production added: “Everyone in the show sends love and best wishes to Mel and her family.”

The play tells the story of Mother Goose and her husband Vic, who run an animal sanctuary and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams department store, but the sudden arrival of a goose causes upheaval.

The show is due to open at the Theatre Royal Brighton from December 3 to 11 before a West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre between December 15 and January 29.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta.

