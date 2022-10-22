Kym Marsh admits it is ‘difficult’ doing Strictly while holding down two jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kym Marsh admits it is ‘difficult’ doing Strictly while holding down two jobs

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 12:04 am
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Kym Marsh says it has been “difficult” juggling her filming commitments with training for Strictly Come Dancing.

The 46-year-old presenter, actress and former Hear’Say singer danced the quickstep with Graziano Di Prima to Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz on Saturday.

The song was chosen to celebrate the BBC’s centenary and was previously featured on Strictly’s predecessor show Come Dancing.

Pride of Britain Awards 2019 – London
Kym Marsh is also starring in an upcoming series of Waterloo Road (PA)

While practicing for the dance show, Marsh has also been doing Morning Live on BBC One with former 2007 Strictly contestant Gethin Jones and a revival of the school drama Waterloo Road while being a mother to four children.

She said: “It’s quite tricky. We train as much as we can. We put in as many hours as we can.

“There are some days when it becomes impossible when my schedule at Waterloo Road becomes too manic like we lost Tuesday (this) week.

“I was in every single scene, all day at Waterloo Road.

“It is difficult. I have two other jobs and I have a family. They have to be priority as well.”

She added that she had less than 18 hours training last week when her and Di Prima won the dance-off against Bros singer Matt Goss and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova last Sunday.

On being in the bottom rankings, Marsh added: “Someone has to go each week.

“I wasn’t like oh my goodness this is me and it doesn’t feel nice and it’s not a comfortable feeling.

“You are dancing off against someone who you like, (and you realise) it’s actually a competition and it’s uncomfortable.”

She also said that her children and father have been encouraging her throughout.

Marsh said: “I got a text from my 11-year-old (on Friday morning) saying, ‘Good luck mum, I love you.’

“And those things are the things that really matter to me and those are the things that push me forward. ”

Di Prima said his partner has been “10 out of 10” and a “perfectionist” throughout her training.

He added: “I call her my warrior as I don’t know how she puts together things but she works in the morning, maybe until one, and we rehearse (to) eight, nine in the evening.”

Marsh also said the team at Waterloo Road offered her a space to practice which she rejected as she “would need a make-up call again”.

“I just get so sweaty, your hair goes and your makeup goes,” she said. “A very kind offer but it does not work.”

She added that Di Prima and her do find “random” moments to train and recently practiced in a train station.

She recalled: “You know there’s people outside watching. (These are) just the random moments he fits in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Doctor Who (BBC/PA)
Jodie Whittaker faces final battle in Doctor Who BBC centenary special
The Masked Dancer contestant Scissors. (Vincent Dolmant/ITV)
Scissors identity revealed after being crowned winner of The Masked Dancer
Helen Skelton and Gorka Marque (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)
Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin top Strictly leaderboard in BBC centenary special
For use in UK, Ireland or Benelux countries only BBC handout photo of the professional dancers during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Huw Edwards and Graham Norton star in special Strictly opening for BBC centenary
Mandy Moore (Ian West/PA)
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith welcome their second child
Josephine Melville (PA)
Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play
Spitting Image star Matt Forde pleased to stop doing ‘terrible’ Liz Truss voice (Ian West/PA)
Spitting Image star Matt Forde pleased to stop doing ‘terrible’ Liz Truss voice
Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final regular episode (BBC/PA)
Dara O Briain says Mock The Week was ‘a joy and honour’ in final…
The campaign launched on Friday on The One Show (BBC)
BBC audiences offered chance to feature in some of their favourite TV shows
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took control of the National League club in February 2021 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
US actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be honoured by people of Wales

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Judith Stephens of Rosemount, Aberdeen, travelled the North Coast 500 for a week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Riona White, conductor of Burach, conducts the massed choirs outside the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Dunnottar Avenue has been closed
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
CR0038948 Food and drink - Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrating its first birthday. Picture of Owner Kevin Bonarius with Twice Buried Rum bottles . Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2022
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. PC Sophia McGinn for On the Beat Picture shows; PC Sophia McGinn. n/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh
Thainstone House Hotel is particularly stunning in the autumn.
Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight
Kym Marsh admits it is ‘difficult’ doing Strictly while holding down two jobs
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you…
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
Caley Thistle's David Carson and Raith Rovers' Kieran Ngwenya. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
Has the smartphone changed how we make memories?
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
The lounge is flooded with light at number 3 The Meadows, Maryculter.
Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented