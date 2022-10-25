Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin has become the seventh contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off as custard week saw too dense, busy and melting desserts.

The latest episode of the Channel 4 show saw the contestants tasked with iles flottantes, better known as floating islands, ice creams and cakes, all featuring custard.

The 33-year-old music teacher was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

We’re sorry you have to leave us Kevin, but your great baking talent and wonderful humour shone through. It’s been a pleasure to have you in the Bake Off Tent. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/RL1R7LdXi9 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 25, 2022

Upon leaving the competition, Kevin said: “I’m nothing but proud really.

“The imposter syndrome is real and coming into this competition, I didn’t feel like I deserved my place.

“But I feel like I can count myself as one of this talented bunch.”

During the episode, the contestants were first challenged to make eight floating islands, a French desert where meringues are poached on top of creme anglaise or English custard.

Hollywood, 56, said: “It’s custard week. One of my favourite things to eat ever.

“We want to see an introduction of colour, flavour and texture.”

Sandro, 30, a nanny from London, was criticised by Hollywood for his “busy” brandy, cherry, almond and hazelnut floating islands.

While Dame Prue said: “I think it’s perfect (but) from a texture point of view you’d have been better not to have the prosecco and jelly because the brandy is quite enough.

“I think you got carried away.”

Hollywood said Kevin, who also used prosecco in his floating islands, had let his meringues “disintegrate with the prosecco”.

After receiving his feedback, Kevin said: “Bottom of a pretty good bunch is an OK place to be.”

In the technical challenge, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas told the contestants there would be staggered start and end times for the first time.

The Technical Challenge just got real. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/POypqnB6Dm — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 25, 2022

It was to ensure the judges can taste the six pistachio and praline ice cream cones before they melt and place everyone on a level playing field.

Fielding, 49, told the contestants: “So could everyone leave the tent except for Sandro.”

The other competitors then filed back in at different times as they got their desserts under way.

Disaster struck for both Janusz, 34, and Syabira, 32, whose ice cream had melted and did not set.

While both Kevin and Abdul, 29, had ice creams that melted fast in front of the judges.

Sandro who had put chocolate at the end of his cones achieved his first technical challenge top spot with Dame Prue saying: “Absolutely delicious, nothing wrong with it at all.”

“I feel great,” Sandro said. “I just got my first technical win.”

The showstopper was a gateau with set custard that the bakers could decide to finesse in whatever they wanted.

Despite coming last in the technical challenge, Syabira went above and beyond to redeem herself in the showstopper with a decorated pina colada cake, which secured her the coveted star baker title for the second week running.

One celebratory mojito on the way for Syabira – our Custard Week Star Baker! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6jGwxjKfmT — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 25, 2022

Dame Prue said: “The…thing (that) is impressive about so much custard is that it’s not too gluey or rubbery.

“You’ve just hit it right.”

Hollywood described Malaysian-born Syabira’s bake as both “impressive” and “spectacular”.

Sandro was also praised for his fruit and coffee layered sponge.

Dame Prue said: “I love it. It’s a wonderfully light sponge.

“It would be gobbled up by anybody.”

Next week’s episode will see pastry week, featuring perfect puff and a super-sweet signature challenge.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.