Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 9:48 pm
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Kevin has become the seventh contestant to leave the Great British Bake Off as custard week saw too dense, busy and melting desserts.

The latest episode of the Channel 4 show saw the contestants tasked with iles flottantes, better known as floating islands, ice creams and cakes, all featuring custard.

The 33-year-old music teacher was eliminated after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Upon leaving the competition, Kevin said: “I’m nothing but proud really.

“The imposter syndrome is real and coming into this competition, I didn’t feel like I deserved my place.

“But I feel like I can count myself as one of this talented bunch.”

During the episode, the contestants were first challenged to make eight floating islands, a French desert where meringues are poached on top of creme anglaise or English custard.

Hollywood, 56, said: “It’s custard week. One of my favourite things to eat ever.

“We want to see an introduction of colour, flavour and texture.”

Sandro, 30, a nanny from London, was criticised by Hollywood for his “busy” brandy, cherry, almond and hazelnut floating islands.

While Dame Prue said: “I think it’s perfect (but) from a texture point of view you’d have been better not to have the prosecco and jelly because the brandy is quite enough.

“I think you got carried away.”

Hollywood said Kevin, who also used prosecco in his floating islands, had let his meringues “disintegrate with the prosecco”.

After receiving his feedback, Kevin said: “Bottom of a pretty good bunch is an OK place to be.”

In the technical challenge, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas told the contestants there would be staggered start and end times for the first time.

It was to ensure the judges can taste the six pistachio and praline ice cream cones before they melt and place everyone on a level playing field.

Fielding, 49, told the contestants: “So could everyone leave the tent except for Sandro.”

The other competitors then filed back in at different times as they got their desserts under way.

Disaster struck for both Janusz, 34, and Syabira, 32, whose ice cream had melted and did not set.

While both Kevin and Abdul, 29, had ice creams that melted fast in front of the judges.

Sandro who had put chocolate at the end of his cones achieved his first technical challenge top spot with Dame Prue saying: “Absolutely delicious, nothing wrong with it at all.”

“I feel great,” Sandro said. “I just got my first technical win.”

The showstopper was a gateau with set custard that the bakers could decide to finesse in whatever they wanted.

Despite coming last in the technical challenge, Syabira went above and beyond to redeem herself in the showstopper with a decorated pina colada cake, which secured her the coveted star baker title for the second week running.

Dame Prue said: “The…thing (that) is impressive about so much custard is that it’s not too gluey or rubbery.

“You’ve just hit it right.”

Hollywood described Malaysian-born Syabira’s bake as both “impressive” and “spectacular”.

Sandro was also praised for his fruit and coffee layered sponge.

Dame Prue said: “I love it. It’s a wonderfully light sponge.

“It would be gobbled up by anybody.”

Next week’s episode will see pastry week, featuring perfect puff and a super-sweet signature challenge.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
David Tennant (BBC Studios/PA)
Doctor Who to launch on Disney+ globally
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke (BBC)
Giovanni Pernice takes Anton Du Beke to his Sicilian home in new BBC series
Hunter McQueen is played by Theo Graham (Channel 4/PA)
Hunter McQueen set to return to Hollyoaks with a ‘bang’ for family wedding
Chris Tarrant (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Chris Tarrant on getting flat for Ukraine family who ‘enhanced’ his home life
2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra, from Ukraine (Yui Mok/PA)
Ukraine to select Eurovision act during live broadcast from Kyiv bomb shelter

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
2
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
3
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
4
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
5
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
6
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
8
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
9
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
10
Heinz Beanz has partnered with Morrisons to give people warming free meals this October. Image: Heinz Beanz
‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons teams up with Heinz Beanz to give out free warming…

More from Press and Journal

Photo: DC Thomson.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, winner of the Silver Pendant, pictured with his winning trophies and Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Island ferry services called off due to adverse weather
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Stagecoach says shortage of drivers to blame as repeated X7 cancellations continue
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Belmont cinema boss warns of 'naivety' over scale of crisis facing arts venues
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity 'insult'
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker's off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented