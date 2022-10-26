Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew Le Page gets sign language tattoo for Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 5:30 pm
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri (PA/Ian West)
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri (PA/Ian West)

Andrew Le Page has got a tattoo with a message in sign language for his Love Island girlfriend Tasha Ghouri.

Model and dancer Ghouri, who was the villa’s first deaf contestant in 2022, said on Wednesday that the hand sign inked on Le Page’s body reads “I love you”.

The tattoo also features her cochlear implant, which she uses to allow her to hear after she was born deaf.

Ghouri told her followers on Twitter: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!!

“How beautiful it’s “ily” (I love you) in BSL (British Sign Language) with my cochlear implant wrapped around.”

She also clarified the sign is in American Sign Language (ASL) but is commonly used in BSL.

Ghouri added: “There is another way to sign ily in BSL which is what me and my dad did to each other when he came into the villa.

“But both can be used in bsl as I know both.”

Le Page shared a picture on Instagram of him getting the tattoo at the London Social Tattoo parlour where the pair previously got matching roses in August.

He also told his followers the new ink has a “special meaning” for him.

The pair came fourth in Love Island and recently moved in together after leaving the Majorcan villa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Sir Trevor McDonald is one of four famous faces who will guest host Countdown next month (Channel 4/Countdown/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald among stars to host Countdown for show’s 40th anniversary
Gary Lineker has criticised Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Ian Walton/PA)
Lineker criticises Foreign Secretary over advice to LGBT football fans in Qatar
Sue Cleaver (Ian West/PA)
Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood among stars rumoured for I’m A Celebrity line-up
BBC Breakfast studios (Dan Walker/PA)
BBC presenter Victoria Fritz explains change of surname to Valentine
Stormzy has admitted he became ‘depressed and withdrawn’ while making his debut album, which he described as a ‘super heavy’ experience (Matt Crossick/PA)
I became depressed and withdrawn while making my debut album, says Stormzy
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault (Robyn Beck/AP)
Scrubs co-executive producer pleads not guilty to counts of sexual assault
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Seventh baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off custard week
Emma Thompson arriving for the World premiere of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the BFI Southbank in London during the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson surprised with letter written by late father from BBC archive
James Bye and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
James Bye set to perform lifts never seen before on Strictly
Industry has been confirmed for a third series (BBC/Bad Wolf/HBO/PA)
TV drama Industry confirmed for third series

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri (PA/Ian West)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag

Editor's Picks

Most Commented