Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell continue to search for BGT talent in Salford

Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell have arrived for day two of the auditions in Greater Manchester.

They were joined by fellow panellists’ Bruno Tonioli, wearing a white top and trouser ensemble complete with a black jacket and gold chain, and singer Alesha Dixon in a pink jumpsuit for the red carpet at The Lowry in Salford Quays.

Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly (right) are hosts of BGT (Peter Byrne/PA)

The quartet all wore sunglasses on the mild winter’s day with temperatures at around 6C as they smiled at the cameras on Wednesday before entering the theatre.

Holden wore a red dress as Cowell opted for a blue jean and sweatshirt look as they both greeted the crowds with waves.

Geordie presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, known as Ant and Dec, who have hosted the show since 2007, both chose to cover up with dark blue coats and smart trousers.

Donnelly, 47, was also seen chatting and laughing with fans as McPartlin, also 47, smiled.

Simon Cowell, pictured, greeting fans in Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Day one of BGT auditions on Tuesday saw a man with a rubik’s cube, a girl in a dancer costume and other variety acts take to the stage.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Tonioli, 67, was confirmed as the ITV show’s new panellist in January following the departure of comedian David Walliams.

Tonioli has previously joined Holden, 51, Cowell, 63, and Dixon, 44, at the first auditions in The London Palladium in the West End.

Alesha Dixon, pictured, arriving to judge the BGT auditions (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told The Sun at the time: “This is the biggest show on British TV, now that I’m here. I mean it. Simon is going to hate that I’ve said that but oh well.

“I have nothing bad to say about Strictly, it changed my life.

“(But) this is completely different and it’s a completely different sort of judging. The range of this show, you see things that you have no idea are coming.”

Last year comedian Walliams, 51, apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming the popular show in January 2020.

Now in its 16th series, Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens later this year as acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.