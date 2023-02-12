Shania Twain says Adam Lambert’s wardrobe ‘standout moment’ from new Starstruck

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shania Twain said the wardrobe of fellow judge Adam Lambert has been one of the standout moments of her time on Starstruck.

The 57-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter joins Beverley Knight, Lambert and Jason Manford as a panellist on the ITV show, which sees members of the public attempt to recreate musical hits each week in a bid to win a £50,000 prize.

Olly Murs, who rose to fame on The X Factor, will once again host the show following last year’s inaugural series.

Adam Lambert

Launched in in February 2022, the show featured performers impersonating stars including Harry Styles, Barbra Streisand, Sir Elton John and Cher.

Twain replaces actress and singer Sheridan Smith, who had been a judge on the last series.

When asked about her standout moments from making the show, Twain said: “Adam’s wardrobe – he is so stunning! I look forward to that every day.

“Jason has this fabulous humour and I enjoy having a laugh and bantering back and forth with him. Beverley is just very sisterly and warm.

“As far the music goes, just bring on the hits – I’m always looking forward to the hits. I live for music so I’m just the biggest fan in the audience.”

Lambert, who found fame after finishing runner-up on American Idol in 2009, has since had a big international career which has seen him partner with Queen in a series of live performances.

Twain also said she “loves” being in the UK as it has a “sister culture” to Canada, which also enjoys a cup of tea.

She added: “There is a much more relaxed sense of humour. We swear more in Canada so I curb that a little bit when I’m over here! I always feel very at home when I’m here.”

On Friday, the country pop superstar landed her third UK number one album with Queen Of Me.

Her sixth studio album chart success comes after her 1998 album Come On Over, which included hits That Don’t Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, landed the top spot, along with her 2017 album Now.

Beverley Knight returns to judge the second series of Starstruck She also revealed that there was a group of contestants impersonating her on the show called "Team Shania".

Twain added: “It was so exciting. I was really flattered – it was like a career highlight and especially to have three women who have day jobs and they are obviously fans – they put their heart and soul into doing the best Shania they could do.”

Murs, who secured his fifth UK number one album with Marry Me in December, said having Twain on the show was “a pinch-yourself moment” for him, and another amazing person he has met during his career.

The 38-year-old singer added: “To hear that Shania Twain was doing the show was like: ‘Wow. That’s another picture to put on the wall.’”

Olly Murs will once again host the show following last year's inaugural series. Fellow singer Knight, best known for her hit singles Greatest Day, Get Up!, and Shoulda Woulda Coulda, said she has noticed the "standards have gone up" this year.

The 49-year-old added: “Everyone has seen series one and thought: ‘I could do that’.

“So of course, the pool of people that we’ve drawn from is even wider with even more people coming along to give it a go.”

Comedian Manford, 41, also said: “The pressure is not there to ignite someone’s career, that’s not why someone’s come on the show.

“Maybe that’s in some of their heads, but the experience of being on the show is the prize because that’s fun and it harps back to what TV used to be like.”

The new series of Starstruck starts on Saturday February 18 at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.