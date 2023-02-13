Rick Edwards announces birth of first child with wife Emer Kenny on BBC Radio 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broadcaster Rick Edwards said his wife Emer Kenny has given birth to a “beautiful baby boy” and the three of them had been “getting to know each other”.

Edwards, who has had a variety of roles in the worlds of sport, politics and game shows, returned to BBC Radio 5’s breakfast show on Monday to explain his month-long absence to co-presenter Rachel Burden.

Edwards, 43, who began hosting the show in November 2021, said: “I’m not workshy, I haven’t just been off filming an exciting new television show, actually better than that.

“Emer and I had our first baby. He’s a beautiful baby boy, it’s amazing. I’m really biased but this guy, he’s fantastic – hungry and fantastic.

“We’re just the three of us just hanging out and getting to know each other.”

Meanwhile former EastEnders actress Kenny, 33, posted pictures of her holding the infant and planting a kiss on his cheek, with another showing a beaming Edwards cradling his newborn son on the sofa.

She captioned the post: “Some news! Rick & I have had a beautiful baby boy. He is just magic.”

Famous faces congratulated the couple, including Bridgerton and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, People Just Do Nothing actor Steve Stamp, and comedian Katherine Ryan who added: “That’s a long baby!”

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, comedian Ellie Taylor, author Bella Mackie and Doctor Who star Mandip Gill were also among those sending messages, alongside podcaster Elizabeth Day who wrote: “Omg how have you been DM’ing me how. Congratulations you beautiful people.”

Edwards, who first found fame in 2007 on T4, married Father Brown actress Kenny in 2016.