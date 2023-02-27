Love Island’s Casey and Claudia make a final call on their relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Casey and Claudia make a final call on their relationship

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 10:37 pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Love Island’s Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty call an end to their relationship after he received a literal pie in the face from a host of female contestants due to mistreating his former partner.

A previous shock recoupling saw new bombshell Rosie Seabrook, 24, chose to pair up with recruitment consultant Casey, 26, leaving Claudia, 28, feeling second best.

Tensions among the love triangle were brought to a boiling point during Monday’s episode as the classic Snog, Marry, Pie challenge returned – which revealed the islanders’ true feelings about the other contestants as they had to choose one contestant to kiss, one to marry and one to pie in the face.

Casey chose to kiss Rosie, describing her as a “rocket” and admitted that he does find her attractive, while he pied Samie Elishi.

However, he opted to marry Claudia saying: “She’s amazing and deserves way better than me and doesn’t deserve to be an option.”

During Rosie’s turn, she kissed Casey back as she agreed that she also found him “very attractive”.

Whereas Claudia chose to kiss new bombshell Keanan Brand as she felt he had made her feel “so special since he walked in” and married Tom Clare for having her back in the villa.

All the other girls then helped her lather her pie in cream and before she pied Casey in the face, she said: “You can’t have your cake and eat it and I will be no-one’s option.”

A number of the other female islanders also chose to pie Casey in support of Claudia including Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga and Sanam Harrinanan.

Casey’s close friends Will Young and Tom also chose to snog or marry Claudia to support her during the relationship turbulence.

Later in the evening, Claudia and Casey had a private chat where they could both be honest about how they were feeling.

Reflecting on spending time with Rosie, Casey said: “It’s taken me two or three days to get to know her well enough to make the decision and I didn’t want to make it in the first couple of days when I didn’t know and that’s why I’m having this conversation now.”

Claudia replied: “You are a nice guy and I get that but I’ve thought about it so much in my head.

“I could tell from the day when you first met her, I knew where your head was going to go and you knew where your head was going to go but I just feel like (you should) own up to it and maybe just an apology or something from you would have been nice.”

After they argued about how he handled the situation, he admitted: “I’m honestly sorry if you felt pushed aside but for me, there is more of a connection there with Rosie.

“I’m really, really sorry and that’s the thing I feel worse about is how you feel and how it’s made you feel.”

Claudia replied: “I’m a big girl I can take it. I definitely worth it for somebody else.”

Before walking away, she added: “It’s just so hard for me because I genuinely really liked you and now I’m just going to have to deal with watching a guy I like, like someone else and that hard. It’s very difficult.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

