Return of Love Island’s Ranking Challenge sends shockwaves through the villa

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 10:49 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

The return of Love Island’s Ranking Challenge has sent shockwaves through the villa, leaving some islanders less than impressed.

Friday night’s episode of the hit ITV2 dating show saw the couples attempting to guess how the public had ranked them in a variety of categories.

Following the return of the challenge, which saw the islanders attempting to guess the top three couples chosen by the British public in categories such as the most game playing and the least sexual chemistry, tensions began to develop.

As the islanders attempted to select the three couples to enter the most game playing couple category, Shaq Muhammad suggested a possible public opinion, which did not sit too well with Ron Hall and his partner Lana Jenkins.

Airport security guard Shaq, 24, said: “If we’re talking about everyone’s situation they might say Ron made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes Lana.”

To which 25-year-old financial adviser Ron replied: “That’s outrageous.”

He added: “Not a chance.”

After discovering the public had voted them in third place, 25-year-old make-up artist Lana said: “That one hurts a bit, I can’t lie.”

To which Ron added: “Yeah I’ve got f*** all comment on that.”

Following the game, Ron revealed to some of his fellow islanders that he plans to speak to Shaq about the “sore” comment.

Elsewhere in the episode, Shaq and his partner Tanya Manhenga began to raise suspicions about Jessie Wynter’s reasons for coupling up with Will Young.

Biomedical science student Tanya, 23, said: “Everyone knows that everyone likes Will.

“And Jessie has done this before, so everybody would think Jessie has looked at him and come in and been like, if I latch on to him I’ll be good.”

Personal trainer and influencer Jessie, 26, previously took part in Love Island Australia.

Later in the episode, Jessie appeared to be experiencing struggles of her own and broke down in tears when raising her concerns with partner Will, a 23-year-old farmer and TikTok star.

Jessie told Will: “You’ve mentioned a couple of times that you think you like me more than I like you.

“See I don’t like that… And I feel like that’s why no one really respects me…

“And I mentioned that was one of my biggest insecurities.”

Will replied: “What I’m saying is just from what other people have said to me. This isn’t how I feel.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

