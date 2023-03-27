Stars take in beauty of Northern Irish coastline in new BBC Two series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars take in beauty of Northern Irish coastline in new BBC Two series

By Press Association
Deborah Meaden on horseback on Benone Beach (BBC Northern Ireland/PA)
Deborah Meaden on horseback on Benone Beach (BBC Northern Ireland/PA)

Shirley Ballas, Fred Sirieix, Deborah Meaden and Larry Lamb are among the celebrity guests exploring a coastal hideaway in Northern Ireland for BBC Two series B&B By The Sea.

The series follows 15 celebrities who are “whisked away from their hectic everyday life to a tranquil bed and breakfast” set against the backdrop of the Causeway Coast to explore the local area, discover its history, help the B&B team and enjoy a “restorative break for the body, mind and soul”, the BBC said.

It features 15 half-an-hour episodes and is part of the BBC’s commitment to making content across the UK with a wider regional focus.

In a trailer for the series, First Dates star Sirieix is seen gasping at the Northern Irish coastline, saying: “Wow, look at that.”

Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ellie Simmonds also says while glancing out to sea: “Just phenomenal isn’t it, just beautiful.”

Dragons’ Den star Meaden is seen cooking a meal for the first time in her life, later adding a comment about the coastline: “When you just listen to the waves and watch them roll in, I think that’s very calming on the soul.”

Gavin & Stacey actor Lamb is seen enjoying local delicacies from Michelin star chef Alex Greene, while former footballer Neil Ruddock and Hairy Biker Si King learn about local history.

King later reveals the family reason why being by the sea is so important to him.

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia learns how to make chocolate truffles in the series, while Strictly Come Dancing judge Ballas is seen teaching dance steps, and former rugby player Ugo Monye is seen catching fish and paddle boarding.

TV star Debbie McGee also appears in the series and said: “It’s just been wonderful, Northern Ireland has lived up to its expectations.”

Emma-Rosa Dias, executive producer of the series, said: “It’s an absolute honour to showcase our part of the world. Filmed on the beautiful Northern Ireland coastline, the stunning landscape and warm culture within the cast and crew gave the show a true sense of genuine local positivity, which is reflected on screen.

“All our celebrity guests rolled up their sleeves and came together with local suppliers to foster a truly warm, family feeling while really opening up and sharing why being by the sea was so important to them.”

B&B By The Sea, which aired in Northern Ireland in November, will air nationally from April 10.

