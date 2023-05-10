Two soap actors are latest to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

TV soap actors Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney are the latest contestants to leave I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

On Wednesday’s episode of the ITV reality TV show, the duo were eliminated after they came last in the survival trial which saw celebrities trying to find their way out of locked crates.

Former Coronation Street star Flanagan said after her departure that she had been doing preparation following her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

They came to redeem themselves and they can proudly say they achieved their goal 🫶 But now it’s time to wave goodbye to @helenflanagan1 & @deangaffney1 🚤 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/T7O7pq3guH — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

The 32-year-old actress said: “I worked on a lot of my fears before I went to South Africa. I went to Go Ape a lot! I went about 10 times before I did the show to work on heights and stuff.”

She added that it was “really nice to have a second chance” at the competition following “not giving the trials a go the first time”.

Flanagan added: “My favourite, favourite moment was when I won a trial against Paul Burrell. I love Paul but I wanted to win.”

The mother-of-three also said leaving her children has been a “huge, massive deal” for her.

She said: “My mum looked after my two daughters and moved into my house and took them to school. And my mother-in-law who I’m really close to looked after my little boy.”

Reflecting on his experience, Gaffney – who took part originally in 2006 – talked about arriving alongside fellow EastEnders star Joe Swash and taking part in the Flipping Disgusting drinking trial where they faced crocodile foot and blended kudo anus.

With only 3 days left before we crown the first #ImACeleb Legend, things are heating up! 🔐 Find out who will remain on the Survival Bench tonight at 9pm 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVvERuM9EB — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) May 10, 2023

He said: “The thing about me and Joe, as much as we’re actors, we’re not that good at acting to act our way through that. That was pure pain that you saw on our faces.”

Gaffney, 45, also said: “Toughest part for me was definitely the drinking trial. I think one of the hardest things is just being completely removed from your daily routine.

“You miss your family, friends and speaking to mum and my daughters on the phone.”

Former King of the Jungle Swash exited the series just days before the final on Friday.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.