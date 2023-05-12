Lord Alan Sugar: I have never, ever shouted at any of my employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Alan Sugar: I have never, ever shouted at any of my employees

By Press Association
Lord Alan Sugar: I have never, ever shouted at any of my employees (Ian West/PA)
Lord Alan Sugar: I have never, ever shouted at any of my employees (Ian West/PA)

Lord Alan Sugar says he has “never, ever shouted” at any of his employees and that he is a “good bloke” and “good boss”.

The Apprentice star, 76, said he could be “intimidating” if necessary but that “not one person in this world” would complain about him as an employer.

Lord Sugar discussed his attitude towards workplace bullying during an interview with The Times, following the recent resignation of former deputy prime minister Dominic Raab.

Lord Sugar is known for his unimpressed demeanour in the boardroom of his business-based BBC reality show The Apprentice (PA/BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston)

Mr Raab resigned last month after a probe found that he had acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials in behaviour that could have amounted to bullying.

Lord Sugar is known for his unimpressed demeanour and acerbic retorts in the boardroom of his business-based BBC reality show.

But he told The Times that he had “never, ever shouted at any of my employees”.

“I mean, I could be intimidating if someone was not doing a good job. I expect value for money,” he said.

“But no, not me. Go talk to anyone that works for me. You won’t get anyone complaining.

“Not one person in this world, I can put my hand on my heart, would ever complain about me as an employer.

“I’ve got one bloke who’s worked for me for over 50 years. They average 25 years, 18 years, 20 years. My people work for me for a long time.

“I’m a good bloke. A good boss.”

Lord Sugar was appointed a Labour peer in 2009 by Gordon Brown but left the party after the 2015 election.

His BBC show, The Apprentice, has run for 17 series after beginning in 2005, and has spawned several spinoffs.

Lord Sugar is contracted to do two more series of the show, but told The Times he would like to make 20 in total.

