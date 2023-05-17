Kara Tointon to star in new psychological thriller for Channel 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kara Tointon to star in new psychological thriller for Channel 5

By Press Association
Kara Tointon (Ian West/PA)
Kara Tointon (Ian West/PA)

EastEnders star Kara Tointon and Downton Abbey’s Allen Leech are set to star in a new psychological thriller for Channel 5.

The four-part series, with a working title of The Hunted, will follow Tointon’s character Rachel, a young, single mother who gets tangled in a controlling situation with her new boss, portrayed by Leech.

Rachel ends up in the new job after a businesswoman approaches the cleaning firm she previously worked for to explain that her wealthy client, called Elliot, would like the young mother to work for him exclusively after observing her talents at a hotel where he is a regular guest.

Downton Abbey World Premiere – London
Allen Leech will portray the wealth businessman Elliot (Ian West/PA)

With the offer of better pay and less hours, Rachel agrees, but as time goes on Elliot’s behaviour towards Rachel and her son Liam, played by Charlie Hodson-Prior, becomes increasingly controlling.

When suspicions are raised, Rachel starts to dig into Elliot’s past, uncovering a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them.

Tointon is known for portraying Dawn Swann in the soap opera EastEnders and has also appeared in the period drama Mr Selfridge. She also competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Leech previously played Tom Branson in the ITV period drama Downton Abbey and Paul Prenter in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

‘Some Girl(s)’ Photocall – Gielgud Theatre
Sara Powell will also feature in Channel 5’s new psychological thriller (Ian West/PA)

Sara Powell will play Simone, Elliot’s associate and Taj Atwal will portray Jasmine, Rachel’s vivacious best friend and colleague at the cleaning agency while John Thomson will be seen as Rachel’s boss Geoff.

Megan K Fox, who has previously worked on EastEnders and Fair City, will be on directing duties and John Wallace will produce.

Screenwriters Cameron McAllister and Nessah Muthy, who have both worked on Coronation Street, have written two episodes each across the four-part series.

Channel 5 has greenlit the commission from production company Story Films, in association with All3Media International.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer UK at Paramount, said: “I’m delighted to be working on another project with the talented team at Story Films.

“Equipped with a compelling script and stellar cast, The Hunted is another exciting addition to our ever-growing drama slate.”

Sam Tipper-Hale, executive producer at Story Films, added: “Cameron and Nessah have written a gripping thriller which questions whether the scars of our past have to determine our future.”

Filming for the series will begin in May on location in Ireland and is expected to air on Channel 5 later this year.

