Tom Cruise dives back into danger in new Mission: Impossible trailer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Tom Cruise dives back into danger in new Mission: Impossible trailer

By Press Association
Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA)
Tom Cruise (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tom Cruise can be seen putting his life on the line in a new trailer for the highly anticipated latest edition in the Mission: Impossible film series.

The Hollywood star returns to the character of Ethan Hunt for the seventh film of the series, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is due out in cinemas in July.

Among the high-octane stunts in the action-packed clip, Hunt rides a motorcycle off a cliff and engages in a knife fight on top of a speeding train.

It opens with Hunt riding through a forest to the precipice of a mountain as a voiceover by Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), says: “Our lives are the sum of our choices and and we cannot escape the past.

“Ethan, this mission of yours is going to cost you, dearly.”

As images of military weapons and missile explosions flash, another voiceover says: “The world is changing. Truth is vanishing. War is coming.”

The trailer also offers a closer look at the film’s antagonist, played by Esai Morales.

He taunts Ethan, saying: “It’s been a long time, friend. You have no idea the power I represent. It knows your story, and how it ends.”

Ethan’s passion for the mission is also heard as he tells agent Luther Stickell, played by Ving Rhames, and Benji Dunn, portrayed by Simon Pegg: “Your life will always matter more to me than my own.

“None of our lives can matter more than this mission,” says Luther to which Ethan replies: “I don’t accept that.”

High-speed car chases and fist fights abound and the 141-second clip keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the end when Ethan is hanging on by a thread as a train carriage nosedives into water below.

The film will see Ethan and his IMF team embark on their “most dangerous mission yet” as they track down a new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins.

The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also worked with Cruise on the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Famous faces including Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby will also star in the film.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt.

The second part of the film is expected to arrive next year as both parts were pushed back due to the Covid pandemic.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released in cinemas on July 11.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks