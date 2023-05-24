Sir David Attenborough: Dinosaurs always produce something unexpected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir David Attenborough: Dinosaurs always produce something unexpected

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough: Dinosaurs always produce something unexpected
Sir David Attenborough: Dinosaurs always produce something unexpected

Sir David Attenborough says dinosaurs “always produce something unexpected” and modern reconstructions were “a remarkable achievement”.

The veteran broadcaster, 97, said seeing animated renderings of the ancient creatures “takes your breath away”, but prompts further questions about their lives.

It comes following the launch of series two of Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet, which will see viewers return to the prehistoric world.

(Apple TV+/PA)

The series is executive produced by Mike Gunton and Jon Favreau, with Sir David returning as the narrator.

“It’s such a thrill and that’s a remarkable achievement,” Sir David said.

“You have the most sophisticated reconstructions of dinosaurs that you ever have, and yet at the same time you film it in the way as though they were living animals.

“When you first see one of these things, in the bones, and certainly in the reconstructions, it takes your breath away, but you really then want to start asking questions.

“Very simple questions like, how did they mate? How did they catch their food? How fast can they run? Were they aggressive?”

Sir David returns to narrate the second series of Prehistoric Planet (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir David, who has produced innumerable wildlife documentaries throughout his seven-decade career, said zoologists were “accustomed” to asking such questions about living species.

“Finding the answers from a bit of bone is a different thing. But the fact is we do know the answer to these questions,” he said.

“These sorts of basic realities are what paleontologists use in order to work out how an animal that was alive 66 million years ago actually ate its food.

“It’s very important that after your mind is blown by those wonders, that someone says ‘yes, and we can prove that they’re true’.”

He continued: “I’m very aware that I’m watching extinct animals that I’ve never seen in my life, but on the other hand, they are very familiar in the way they behave.”

Gunton praised the animators working on Prehistoric Planet, who have combined in depth research with modern photorealism techniques to produce the reconstructions – assisted by Favreau.

“That’s the most extraordinary part of what these animators have done, that they make you feel that those animals are thinking, living creatures,” he said.

Sir David added he was surprised at the skill of the animators and that they had “clearly watched animals living today” in order to recreate how they would “go about dealing with problems”.

“The present is only a very small part of the natural world and to know the history of our predecessors is an important thing,” he said.

(Apple TV+/PA)

“That’s what science is about – discovery about knowledge, knowledge is exciting.”

He said: “I’m glad that we gave (the series) time to develop, because there is no doubt that we know very significantly more about dinosaurs than we did even 10 years ago.

“Dinosaurs will always come and produce something unexpected.”

Prehistoric Planet series two is available to stream on Apple TV+

