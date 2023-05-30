Holly Willoughby’s rise from children’s presenter to TV’s golden girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby's rise from children's presenter to TV's golden girl

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

Holly Willoughby has enjoyed national treasure status during her 13 years presenting This Morning, rising from her roots in children’s television to queen of daytime TV.

The bubbly blonde presenter, 42, first entered the limelight when she was scouted by a modelling agency as a teenager before breaking into television in the noughties when she starred in CITV show S Club TV, a spin-off drama based on the lives of pop group S Club 7.

She began hosting children’s game show Xchange on the BBC and also starred in the children’s version of talent show Fame Academy, before jumping ship in 2004 to present ITV’s Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem alongside Stephen Mulhern.

The Magic Roundabout UK Premiere – Vue West End – Leicester Square
Ministry Of Mayhem presenters Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

Willoughby took over from Cat Deeley on children’s music chart show CD:UK a year later before ITV bosses handed her a presenting slot on newly launched Dancing On Ice in 2006.

The move saw her matched with Phillip Schofield for the first time, with the pair’s on-screen warm chemistry providing a glimpse into what was to come on This Morning.

Willoughby has since been at the centre of the This Morning furore following co-host Schofield’s bombshell exit after he admitted to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

His departure from the show came after weeks of speculation over a feud with Willoughby, who has said she will remain on the show but is taking early half-term holiday leave.

On Saturday, she posted on Instagram saying Schofield’s admission about his relationship with a younger ITV colleague was “very hurtful”.

She said: “When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Willoughby first shared the sofa with Schofield in 2009, after the departure of Fern Britton, which saw the pair’s friendship blossom earning them Bafta and National Television Awards gongs.

In 2016, they famously appeared on air in the outfits they had worn the previous night at the NTAs and shared stories with viewers from a raucous after-party hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

National Television Awards 2019 – Press Room – London
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with the award for best daytime show in the press room at the National Television Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The presenters’ close bond appeared to be cemented even further in 2020 after Schofield came out as gay in an emotional on-air chat with Willoughby.

He later thanked Willoughby and said he “couldn’t have done that with anyone else… sitting by the side of me”.

Willoughby has had a number of other TV roles, including co-hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, stepping in for McPartlin who took a break from ITV commitments and public appearances following a drink-driving conviction, which saw him banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000.

Willoughby has three children, Belle, Harry and Chester, with husband Daniel Baldwin, who she married in 2007.

