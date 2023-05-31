Stars of Ted Lasso join Los Angeles picket lines to support striking writers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars of Ted Lasso join Los Angeles picket lines to support striking writers

By Press Association
Stars of Ted Lasso join LA picket lines to support striking writers (Ian West/PA)
British stars of hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso have joined picket lines in Los Angeles amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, James Lance and Jeremy Swift were all pictured outside Warner Bros studios in Burbank, California on Tuesday.

Over 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since May 2, primarily over royalties from streaming media.

Ted Lasso cast members showed their solidarity ahead of the finale of series three of the award-winning show, which is due to air on Wednesday.

Sharing a picture of herself and other cast mates holding placards in front of the studio, Waddingham thanked the show’s “magnificent writers’ room”.

“On our final day as Richmond Greyhounds… there’s nowhere else we could be,” she said.

“Thank you so much to our magnificent writers’ room. We’d be NOTHING without you.”

Cast members Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, Toheeb Jimoh and Moe Jeudy-Lamour, were also pictured, along with Ted Lasso stars Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis.

Hunt, who co-created the show alongside Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, also wrote on Instagram: “Much thanks to the gang for taking some time on such a big day to show their support for #wgastrong #tedlasso.”

