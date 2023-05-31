Spice Girl Mel C to make Soccer Aid debut as part of World XI FC management team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Spice Girl Mel C to make Soccer Aid debut as part of World XI FC management team

By Press Association
Spice Girl Mel C to make Soccer Aid debut as part of World XI FC management team (Ian West/PA)
Spice Girl Mel C to make Soccer Aid debut as part of World XI FC management team (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie C will make her Soccer Aid debut as she joins the 2023 World XI FC management team at the charity event.

The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, said that as an avid Liverpool supporter, she was looking forward to coming away with a win at Manchester United’s home stadium of Old Trafford.

“To have the opportunity to take part in this year’s Soccer Aid for Unicef is an incredible honour for me,” she said.

If These Walls Could Sing UK premiere – London
The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, joins Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Maurico Pochettino (PA)

“Unicef’s work around the world is an inspiration to us all and I am delighted to lend my support to them.

“Everyone knows that I’m a Liverpool fan, so I particularly want to do well at Old Trafford and come away with a win – just as Liverpool have done a lot over the years!

“This is a fantastic family day out with incredible entertainment. So, buy your tickets and come support us on Sunday June 11.”

Melanie C will co-manage the Soccer Aid World XI team alongside Line Of Duty star Martin Compston, Robbie Keane, and Mauricio Pochettino.

The team will be captained by retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and includes players such as comedians Lee Mack, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam, as well as Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Sporty Spice / Liverpool kit
The pop singer, also known as Sporty Spice, is an avid Liverpool supporter (PA)

The 2023 Soccer Aid England squad includes famous faces including Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness, Danny Dyer, Scarlette Douglas, Alex Brooker, Bugzy Malone, Asa Butterfield and Liam Payne.

The England management team will be led by rapper Stormzy, with assistance from actress Vicky McClure, Harry Redknapp and Emma Hayes.

The coming weeks will see a host of other star names announced – with neither team’s line-up yet complete.

Since the concept was co-founded by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £75 million to help children all over the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2023 takes place on June 11 at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, with tickets available at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

