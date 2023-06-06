Ratings dip by a million as Love Island returns to screens for series 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ratings dip by a million as Love Island returns to screens for series 10

By Press Association
The 10th series of the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island began on Monday night (ITV)
The 10th series of the hit ITV2 dating show Love Island began on Monday night (ITV)

Love Island’s return to screens was watched by an average of 1.3 million viewers – more than a million down on the last summer launch.

The 10th series of the hit ITV2 dating show began on Monday night with a host of new twists to keep viewers and the contestants on their toes.

The broadcaster said the 90-minute opening episode had an average audience of 1.3 million while it peaked at 1.6 million, according to overnight ratings.

However, this was a notable drop from the launch of series eight last June which had an average of 2.4 million viewers and secured a peak of 3 million viewers.

ITV noted that the show is made for both ITV2 and its streaming service ITVX, which increased the average overnight ratings to 1.7 million viewers.

The episode opened with a dramatic format change which left the new islanders confused as the boys and girls arrived at the same time and the public had already voted for who they wanted to see coupled up initially.

It was revealed that among the 10 islanders looking for love, aesthetics practitioner Jess Harding, 22, from London was matched with business development executive George Fensom, 24, from Bedford.

Estate agent Catherine Agbaje, 22, from Dublin, was paired with business owner Andre Furtado, 21, from Dudley, while musical theatre performer Molly Marsh, 21, from Doncaster, was coupled with 26-year-old gas engineer Mitchel Taylor from Sheffield.

Communications manager Mehdi Edno, 26, from Bordeaux in France, will get to know beautician Ruchee Gurung, 24, from Sutton, Surrey, and semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde and 23-year-old model Ella Thomas were voted to be together initially.

Later in the evening as the new pairings were getting to know each other, the contestants were given another surprise as the girls were dared to reveal if they were unhappy with their partner – with Jess and Ruchee stepping forward.

To further raise tensions at the end of the episode, the first bombshell entered the villa – personal trainer and basketball player Zachariah Noble, 25, from south-east London.

Host Maya Jama explained that he will have the power to break up one of the freshly paired up couples in 24 hours.

Tuesday’s episode will see Zachariah continue to cause a stir, with a number of the girls expressing interest.

As they sit by the firepit, Jess admits: “He’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool – I like that.”

Later on in the beach hut Catherine confesses: “I am enjoying getting to know Andre, but I feel like when Zach came in and he spoke I was like OK … he may be a bit of me.”

The islanders will also take on the first challenge of the series which will see the girls go up against the boys in ‘Wary Tales’.

The contestants will have to burst through a drawbridge door and slide down a slippery path while trying to grab a key which will unlock a book containing a secret story about one of the islanders.

They will then have to guess which one they believe it is by giving them a kiss.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

