Bombshell who danced on stage with Rita Ora at MTV EMAs enters Love Island

By Press Association
Two female bombshells are entering the Love Island villa (ITV/PA)
Two female bombshells are entering the villa as tensions heat up on Love Island.

Dental nurse Charlotte Sumner and business owner Leah Taylor, who said she danced with Rita Ora at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), were announced on Sunday as the latest contestants to enter the ITV reality dating show.

Leah revealed that she used to dance competitively and the one thing she wants her fellow Islanders to know is that she can do a back flip.

The 27-year-old, from Manchester, said: “When I was a dancer, I actually danced at the EMAs and danced for Rita Ora and Camila Cabello.”

British singer Ora has hosted the ceremony in previous years, including with her husband and Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi last year.

Cuban-American singer Cabello won four awards, such as best artist, when she went to the event in 2018 and has attended in other years.

Discussing what she does not like in a prospective partner, Leah said: “When a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it.

“Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice. I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte described herself as “kind, caring and loyal” and a “girls’ girl” who is “hard work” in a relationship.

She also said: “The best date I went on was with an Italian guy I met who wanted to take me to Milan but I only agreed to it if my best friend could come.

“The guy flew us both out to Milan for fashion week and put us up in the Armani hotel, it was incredible.”

The 30-year-old, from Bournemouth, also said her ideal date would be to “invite Paddington Bear for a marmalade sandwich” as the fictional children’s character is something she “loves so much”.

Love Island continues on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

