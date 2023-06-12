Ariana DeBose tells audience to ‘buckle up’ as she opens unscripted Tony Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ariana DeBose tells audience to ‘buckle up’ as she opens unscripted Tony Awards

By Press Association
Host Ariana DeBose speaks at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Host Ariana DeBose speaks at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Ariana DeBose told audience members to “buckle up” after warning them that the 2023 Tony Awards were to be completely unscripted.

The Oscar-winning actress opened the 76th annual event in New York on Sunday by acknowledging the “compromises” made amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike.

The strike, involving over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) had previously threatened to derail the show.

The WGA had agreed to a waiver for the show at the last minute, so that its members would not picket the event and allow the broadcast on US network CBS to go ahead.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Host Ariana DeBose speaks at the 76th annual Tony Awards (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Following a high-energy dance routine, DeBose told audiences: “I’m sure some of you caught that I opened the number by opening a script – blank pages.

“There’s a very good reason for that. Our siblings over at the WGA are currently on strike in pursuit of a fair deal.

“(And) I’m sure for some of you at home you’re thinking, ‘Okay, what does that have to do with the Tony Awards?’ I’m going to tell you, thanks for asking.

“Award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA, so in order for this show to go on, a whole host of people had to come together in order to find a compromise.

“And we are all here. So to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise. I say a full-throated thank you.”

She continued: “So now you’re asking, ‘what’s the compromise?’ Well, we don’t have a script you guys. I am live and unscripted. You’re welcome.

2023 Tony Awards – Show
Host Ariana DeBose, third right, performs at the 76th annual Tony Awards (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged. To them I say ‘darlings, buckle up’.”

The 76th annual Tony Awards, which celebrates the best in Broadway theatre, took place on Sunday in New York

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is among this year’s nominees, after receiving her first Tony nod for her performance in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play, Prima Facie.

The actress faces competition from Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain in the category, as well as Jessica Hecht and Audra McDonald.

Prima Facie had received four nominations total, including for best scenic design, best lighting design and best sound in a play, but lost out in all three categories to Life Of Pi.

Elsewhere Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson lost out in the category for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play to Brandon Uranowitz.

Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre awards were also presented to actor Joel Grey and composer John Kander.

2023 Tony Awards – Arrivals
Jodie Comer arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Accepting the accolade, Kander said: “This is a very big deal.

“When your own community honours you it’s very humbling and a little bit scary,” he said.

“I am grateful to music which has invaded me early on from the time I was a baby, and stayed my friend, through my entire life, and has promised to stick with me to the end.”

Grey, who won a Tony and an Oscar for his performance in Cabaret, was presented with his award by his daughter, actress Jennifer Grey, who described him as her “hero”.

He also thanked the community who, he said, had “made this whole ride more magnificent than even I could have imagined”.

