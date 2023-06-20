Paris Lees memoir What It Feels Like For A Girl inspires new BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Paris Lees memoir What It Feels Like For A Girl inspires new BBC series

By Press Association
Paris Lees (Matt Crossick/PA)
Paris Lees (Matt Crossick/PA)

Paris Lees’ acclaimed memoir What It Feels Like For A Girl has inspired a new TV series for the BBC.

Set at the turn of the millennium, the coming-of-age story will follow teenager Byron, who is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut in the 80s, and is fed up of life there.

Making an escape to Nottingham’s kinetic underworld, Byron comes across the East Midlands’ premier podium-dancer-cum-hellraiser, Lady Die, and is adopted into Lady Die’s chaotic family of trouble-makers, dubbed The Fallen Divas.

The eight-part series, inspired by the book, will be adapted for television by columnist and campaigner Lees, who is the first openly trans woman to present a show on Radio 1 and to appear on Question Time.

She said: “I’m excited, hysterical, thrown and overblown with bliss, but most of all I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium.

“It’s a primal scream – from the depths of a council estate – against a world that would prefer people who don’t fit the norm didn’t exist.

“But we do and we’re not going away, we’re not apologising and we’re not shutting up.

“This is a deeply personal project and I’m thrilled to be working with the BBC and the team at Hera who have been so supportive of both me and my creative vision.

“The fact Chris Sweeney is directing, well, I feel like I’m top of the pops. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up.”

Liza Marshall, executive producer for production company Hera Pictures, added: “Paris is a truly exciting talent. She has created a daringly distinctive world, richly drawn characters that viewers will fall in love with, and a compelling story that will challenge perceptions.

“With Paris, the BBC and Chris Sweeney, we have found the dream team of creative partners and we could not be more thrilled to be working with them to bring this ground-breaking series to life in a way that is just as funny, gobby, joyful, heart-breaking, and thought-provoking as her original memoir.”

Filming will take place in 2024, and What It Feels Like For A Girl will air on BBC Three and iPlayer.

More from Press and Journal

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’