Scarlett Moffatt announces ‘early’ birth of first child at 35 weeks

Scarlett Moffatt revealed she has given birth to her first son at 35 weeks with partner Scott Dobinson.

The TV star, 32, shared pictures on Instagram of her cradling her new-born child after giving birth at Durham Hospital, confirming the couple have named him Jude Xavier Dobinson.

Moffatt, who first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, captioned the post: “My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine.

“You wanted to meet us early at just 35 weeks.

“Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words. Our heart and soul feels complete and ready to burst.

“I will forever and always be grateful to be your mammy.”

Moffatt paid special thanks to her partner Dobinson, with whom she shares a podcast about conspiracy theories titled Scarlett Moffatt Wants To Believe, and to the NHS midwives who assisted during the birth at Durham Hospital.

She said: “You will all forever hold a special place in my heart for looking after us all with such compassion.

“Let the baby bubble commence.”

Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson (Ian West/PA)

Friends and famous faces sent their congratulations to the couple, including former Countdown star Carol Vorderman, who called her “Mumma Moffatt”, and TV presenter Vanessa Feltz.

Reality stars including Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Shaughna Phillips also sent their well-wishes, alongside former The Only Way Is Essex stars Ferne McCann and Jessica Wright.

In February, Moffatt shared her pregnancy news in a video posted to Instagram which showed a sonogram picture and their dog wearing a bandana which said “I’m going to be a big sister”.

At the time, she described herself as being on “cloud nine” about the news.

Moffatt first rose to prominence after appearing on Gogglebox from 2014 to 2016 and has since featured on a number of TV programmes including the comedy panel show Virtually Famous, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off.

She has also fronted a documentary on Channel 4, titled Britain’s Tourette’s Mystery, which saw her discuss how she developed sudden onset tics when she was a teenager while she travelled around the country to uncover potential causes of the condition.