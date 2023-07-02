Cynthia Nixon disappointed at leak over Kim Cattrall role in And Just Like That

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cynthia Nixon disappointed at leak over Kim Cattrall role in And Just Like That

By Press Association
Cynthia Nixon has spoken of her disappointment at the leak about Kim Cattrall’s cameo role (Ian West/PA)
Cynthia Nixon has spoken of her disappointment at the leak about Kim Cattrall’s cameo role (Ian West/PA)

And Just Like That star Cynthia Nixon has told of her disappointment that Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo appearance in the second series was leaked before making it to air.

Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis reprised their roles in the Sex And The City spin-off show in 2021, explaining Cattrall’s absence by saying her character Samantha Jones had moved to London without warning.

It was later reported that her brief return to And Just Like That will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Nixon told The Times style magazine of her concern that Cattrall’s appearance will not live up to the hype.

Sex and the City 2 UK Film Premiere – London
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “We were very disappointed that the secret leaked of Kim’s upcoming appearance.

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching.

“I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie contacted Samantha via text message, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to mend fences.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Cattrall played PR executive Samantha for six series of Sex And The City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

She was beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film.

Nixon was more optimistic about the reasons for bringing the show back after more than a decade away.

She said: “I’m 57 and I feel like the fifties, the perimenopausal, post-menopause, should be, frankly, a really golden time in a woman’s life.

“It has certain things in common with adolescence: you can return to yourself and ask, ‘Who am I? What do I wanna be?’

“There is a chance to look at your life and make some changes or draw some boundaries.”

