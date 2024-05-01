Cornhill man hurled abuse and death threats at Portsoy neighbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cornhill man hurled abuse and death threats at Portsoy neighbour

Serial offender Michael Sorby was said to have an "unenviable" criminal record during a trial at Banff Sheriff Court.

By Joanne Warnock
Michael Sorby appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson
Michael Sorby appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Images: DC Thomson

A serial offender with an “unenviable” criminal record landed himself back in the dock after hurling abuse and death threats at his Portsoy neighbour.

Michael Sorby, 34, was found guilty of threatening behaviour after a sheriff “did not believe” his version of events during a two-hour trial at Banff Sheriff Court.

Sorby previously threatened to kill his victim Gary Stranach and called the 32-year-old vile names including a “mongol”, a “retard”, a “spastic” and “an Aberdeen tink”.

Giving evidence via video link, Mr Stranach described the nasty confrontation with Sorby in February 2022.

He told the court that he was visiting his partner and four-year-old son in Portsoy for the weekend while he lived away from home for work.

‘I am going to kill you if you don’t take those cameras down’

Mr Stranach explained to the court that there had been an ongoing dispute with his family’s neighbour, whose daughter is in a relationship with Sorby.

On February 20 2022, Mr Stranach installed security cameras outside his girlfriend’s house at Campbell Crescent, Portsoy.

On the same day, he then received abuse and death threats from Sorby.

Mr Stranach told the court that Sorby had told him: “I am going to kill you if you don’t take those cameras down.

“And he called me an Aberdeen tink,” Mr Stranach added.

Reading from his police statement, the victim recalled that Sorby had also called him a “spastic” as he drove past in his white Vauxhall Astra van, adding: “He was trying to intimidate me. I didn’t react. I had my son with me.”

Foul-mouthed Sorby was ‘terrifying’ to live next to, court told

Mr Stranach’s partner, Ella Mutch, 35, also gave evidence against Sorby, confirming she heard him threaten to kill her partner.

She told the court that living next door to Sorby had been “terrifying” and claimed she had cameras installed on the advice of the police.

Miss Mutch also heard Sorby call Mr Stranach a “mongol and a retard” and said: “Sorby drove past us and said, ‘If you don’t take down your cameras, I will f****** rip them off.”

The court heard that Miss Mutch then retaliated and called Sorby a “dwarf”.

She told the court: “I know that was out of order. I apologise for that. “I just wanted to be left alone.”

Sorby gave evidence in his defence branding the claims ‘nonsense’

Sorby gave evidence in his fence, branding the previous claims “all nonsense”.

His defence agent Emma Bruce asked him if he had threatened to kill Mr Stranach, to which he answered: “No.”

When asked if he had called Mr Stranach a “spastic”, a “retard” or a “mongol”, he replied: “No.”

Under cross-examination by fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo, Sorby was asked about evidence previously given about the events of February 20 2022.

“It’s all nonsense,” he responded.

Sorby then claimed he didn’t know Mr Stranach or Miss Mutch and had never had any issues with them.

Sorby’s lawyer said he has ‘turned his life around’ and now lives on benefits

Sheriff Robert MacDonald found Mr Stranach and Miss Mutch’s evidence credible and reliable, telling Sorby: “I didn’t believe you.”

Miss Bruce said although her client had an “unenviable list of previous convictions” he had now “turned his life around” and was living on benefits.

She explained this case was the last one open at Banff Sheriff Court, adding: “This case dates back to 2022 and does not represent the individual he is today.”

Sheriff MacDonald agreed and said: “We are seeing less of you than we used to, which is a good thing. You do seem to have settled down. I hope that we don’t see you back.”

Sorby, of Bogroy Crescent in Cornhill, was given 90 hours of unpaid work to be carried out within the next six months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

