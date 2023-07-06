Mel C: Glastonbury would be most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mel C: Glastonbury would be most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life

By Press Association
Melanie Chisholm will perform at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York on July 15 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Melanie Chisholm will perform at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York on July 15 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Melanie Chisholm has said performing at Glastonbury with the band would be the “most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life”.

The singer, 49, has raised hopes the famous girl band could play at Somerset’s Worthy Farm in the future, saying she “would love” to be on stage with the Spice Girls while speaking at Wimbledon on the fourth day of the tennis tournament.

She told the PA news agency: “Glasto was incredible. I was there for the first time in 2022 DJ’ing, then I played with my band this year. It’s such a magical place.

“It’s a real honour to play there as an artist and I would love to be on the stage with the Spice Girls, I think it would be the most incredible experience of my Spice Girl life.”

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Melanie Chisholm plays a DJ set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2019, the beloved girl band of Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Mel C, and Emma Bunton – but minus Victoria Beckham – got back together for a string of tour dates across the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The pop star, also known by her nickname, Sporty Spice, said she is “so excited” to be performing at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York – a recreation of the tournament’s Henman Hill – on July 15.

“It is going to be an incredible experience, a real proper Wimbledon experience in New York – celebrating all the finals,” Chisholm said.

Speaking of the sport, she continued: “My love of tennis has grown over the years and my mum is a huge fan and we’ve always had it on the TV at home.

“The last couple of years, I’ve had the opportunity to bring her to Wimbledon, which is amazing and I think for me seeing the action up close and personal has made me so much more interested in sport.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Four – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Melanie Chisholm, who will perform at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York on July 15 with Barclays, loves a trip to Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I did have some tennis lessons a few years ago, (but) unfortunately my hand eye co-ordination isn’t the best.

“The sports I excel at are more running, cycling, swimming. I’m a bit of a triathlete, I would like to be better (at tennis) so if there’s any good coaches out there, give me a call.”

The singer added that she is “very proud” to be turning 50 in January.

“I’m still working and living life like I was 25. Sometimes I ache a little bit more in the mornings, but I just feel so lucky to still be making music, still be playing incredible shows and be a mature woman out there doing it,” she said.

Mel C will perform at Wimbledon’s The Hill in New York on July 15 with Barclays.

More from Press and Journal

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 22nd October '22 Royal National Mod, Perth 2022. Zander McDade (centre) of Perth and Kinross hands over the Mod flag to Leader of Renfrewshire Council, Lorraine Cameron ahead of next years Mod in Paisley.
Organisers of Royal National Mod unveil line-up of events ahead of Paisley festival
Ross Doohan in action for Ross County.
Aberdeen swoop for Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Man, 61, dies following electric bike crash near Ballater
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake will showcase his work at Aberdeen Art Gallery. Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery.
Legendary illustrator of Roald Dahl books Sir Quentin Blake to showcase work at Aberdeen…
An artist's impression of council housing at the former Craighill school site in Kincorth, Aberdeen.
Building of more than 300 new council homes in Aberdeen back on track
4 July 2023. Nairn County FC,Station Park,Nairn,IV12 5LT. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Wayne Mackintosh and Ross County Mathew Wright CREDIT: JASPERIMAGE
Wayne Mackintosh stays at Nairn; Strathspey sign Caelan Mutch
Blether at North Deeside Road in Cults.
Food review: Easy Sunday morning at Blether coffee shop in Cults
A group of people pose together smiling, some with luggage.
How the Scottish Queer International Film Festival helped bring trans people in the Western…
The Flower Room is in Deeside Deli in Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
The Flower Room at Deeside Deli is making Ballater look blooming lovely one bouquet…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter Jolly/Shutterstock (10595351b) Inverness High Street at 1pm today, Thursday 26th March 2020 Coronavirus outbreak, Scotland, UK - 26 Mar 2020
Muggers threatened to stab cyclist for his iPhone and passcode