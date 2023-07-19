Gemma Atkinson welcomes second child with fiance Gorka Marquez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gemma Atkinson welcomes second child with fiance Gorka Marquez

By Press Association
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have welcomed a new addition to their family (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Atkinson has welcomed a second child with fiance Gorka Marquez, saying: “Our family is complete”.

The former Hollyoaks star, 38, announced the happy news that she had given birth to a baby boy on her Instagram story on Wednesday morning.

Atkinson and Strictly Come Dancing professional Marquez, 32, already share a daughter Mia who was born in 2019.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

The social media post featured a black background with white text which read: “Little man is here. He arrived safe and sound and he’s utterly wonderful.

“Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be.

“We’re all home together soaking up this lovely little bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week.”

She added: “Thank you for all the lovely well wishes. Our family is complete.”

During their daughter Mia’s birth, Atkinson needed an emergency c-section when her baby’s heart rate dropped suddenly and the actress suffered a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

She previously admitted the experience in 2019 left her having nightmares and originally adamant she would not want another child.

However, last year, she said she finally felt ready to have a second baby after working through her initial fear.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

Atkinson has appeared in a number of TV soaps and dramas including playing Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks, Tamzin Bayle in Casualty and Carly Hope in Emmerdale.

She also presents a show on Hits Radio while her Spanish dancer and choreographer partner has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016.